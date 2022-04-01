Capital Link’s 4th Singapore Maritime Forum April 4

Events

NEW YORK – Capital Link’s 4th Singapore Maritime Forum takes place on Monday, April 4, 1-5 PM London, as a digital event. The Forum is held in partnership with Columbia Shipmanagement and Singhai Marine Services. It is held in conjunction with the 2022 Singapore Maritime Week.

The forum will feature Industry leaders from Singapore on the various panels sharing their insight on issues specific to the Singapore Maritime Community/Cluster and also on critical global industry topics. The digital nature of the event opens it to a global audience and makes this approach highly relevant and effective.

Among the topics on the agenda are Singapore: Pioneering Digital Transformation and the “Silicon Valley of Maritime,” Accessing Global Ship Finance, and New Generation Ship Manager.

Registration is complimentary: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022singapore/.