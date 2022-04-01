x

April 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Events

Capital Link’s 4th Singapore Maritime Forum April 4

April 1, 2022
By The National Herald
Capital Link Singapore forum
Capital Link's 4th Singapore Maritime Forum takes place on April 4 as a digital conference. Photo: Capital Link

NEW YORK – Capital Link’s 4th Singapore Maritime Forum takes place on Monday, April 4, 1-5 PM London, as a digital event. The Forum is held in partnership with Columbia Shipmanagement and Singhai Marine Services. It is held in conjunction with the 2022 Singapore Maritime Week.

The forum will feature Industry leaders from Singapore on the various panels sharing their insight on issues specific to the Singapore Maritime Community/Cluster and also on critical global industry topics. The digital nature of the event opens it to a global audience and makes this approach highly relevant and effective.

Among the topics on the agenda are Singapore: Pioneering Digital Transformation and the “Silicon Valley of Maritime,” Accessing Global Ship Finance, and New Generation Ship Manager.

Registration is complimentary: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022singapore/.

 

RELATED

Events
EMBCA Presents “The Life and Times of Dan Georgakas” on April 10

NEW YORK – The Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presents The Life and Times of Dan Georgakas Zoom webinar panel discussion on Sunday, April 10, 2 PM ET/ 9 PM Athens.

Events
The Hellenic Medical Society of NY Presents Women who Dared, April 14
Events
The 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum in Person on April 11

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings