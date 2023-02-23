x

February 23, 2023

Capital Link’s 2nd Annual Jones Act & U.S. Flag Shipping Forum, Feb. 23

February 23, 2023
By The National Herald
Capital Link 2nd Annual Jones Act forum
Capital Link’s 2nd Annual Jones Act & U.S. Flag Shipping Forum takes place February 23 as a digital event. (Photo: Capital Link)

NEW YORK – Capital Link’s 2nd Annual Jones Act and U.S. Flag Shipping Forum will take place on Thursday, February 23, as a digital event. The Forum will provide a comprehensive review and outlook into the Jones Act space.

It will feature key industry players from all major stakeholder groups and will shed light on a number of critical issues such as Regulation and Policy, Energy Transition, Financing and Investing, Containers and Tankers, the Offshore Wind Industry, and Ports and Infrastructure.

This event will be held digitally to allow for these important issues to reach a global audience.

Register online: https://bit.ly/3IpsLRP.

