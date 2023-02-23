Capital Link’s 2nd Annual Jones Act & U.S. Flag Shipping Forum, Feb. 23

United States

NEW YORK – Capital Link’s 2nd Annual Jones Act and U.S. Flag Shipping Forum will take place on Thursday, February 23, as a digital event. The Forum will provide a comprehensive review and outlook into the Jones Act space.

It will feature key industry players from all major stakeholder groups and will shed light on a number of critical issues such as Regulation and Policy, Energy Transition, Financing and Investing, Containers and Tankers, the Offshore Wind Industry, and Ports and Infrastructure.

This event will be held digitally to allow for these important issues to reach a global audience.

