Capital Link’s 24th Annual Invest in Greece Forum on December 9

General News

Capital Link’s 24th Annual Invest in Greece Forum- ‘Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum’ takes place on Friday, December 9 in New York City. (Photo: Capital Link)

NEW YORK – Capital Link’s 24th Annual Invest in Greece Forum- ‘Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum’ takes place on Friday, December 9 at The Metropolitan Club in Manhattan. The Forum is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, the Athens Stock Exchange and major global investment banks.

With a 24-year track record, it is the longest running investment forum about Greece abroad, engaged in a systematic effort to promote Greece as a business and investment destination to a global audience.

The Forum has a long list of confirmations of representatives of the Greek Government: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the audience (via webcast), Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras, Minister of Development & Investments Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Energy Konstantinos Skrekas, Alternate Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis, and Deputy – Minister of Development & Investments, Public Investments & NSRF Yannis Tsakiris.

Also attending from the U.S. Department of State: Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson.

One-to-one meetings: As in previous years, the Forum will provide foreign investors with unique networking opportunities through one-to-one meetings with listed and non-listed companies, as well as, with members of the Greek government delegation.

More information is available online: https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2022/. Participation is free (with the exception of the luncheon).