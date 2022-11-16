x

Capital Link’s 24th Annual Invest in Greece Forum on December 9

November 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Capital Link 24th Invest in Greece Forum
Capital Link’s 24th Annual Invest in Greece Forum- ‘Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum’ takes place on Friday, December 9 in New York City. (Photo: Capital Link)

NEW YORK – Capital Link’s 24th Annual Invest in Greece Forum- ‘Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum’ takes place on Friday, December 9 at The Metropolitan Club in Manhattan. The Forum is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, the Athens Stock Exchange and major global investment banks.

With a 24-year track record, it is the longest running investment forum about Greece abroad, engaged in a systematic effort to promote Greece as a business and investment destination to a global audience.

The Forum has a long list of confirmations of representatives of the Greek Government: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the audience (via webcast), Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras, Minister of Development & Investments Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Energy Konstantinos Skrekas, Alternate Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis, and Deputy – Minister of Development & Investments, Public Investments & NSRF Yannis Tsakiris.

Also attending from the U.S. Department of State: Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson.

One-to-one meetings: As in previous years, the Forum will provide foreign investors with unique networking opportunities through one-to-one meetings with listed and non-listed companies, as well as, with members of the Greek government delegation.

More information is available online: https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2022/. Participation is free (with the exception of the luncheon).

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

