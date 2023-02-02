Capital Link’s 13th Annual Greek Shipping Forum in Athens, Feb. 9

General News

The 13th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum, titled ‘Stay Calm and Sail on,’ takes place Thursday, February 9 in person at the Divani Caravel Hotel in Athens. (Photo: Capital Link)

ATHENS – Capital Link’s 13th Annual Greek Shipping Forum takes place in person on Thursday, February 9, at Divani Caravel Hotel in Athens, Greece.

The Forum will discuss the industry’s main trends and challenges, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead and strategies to compete in an increasingly complex and demanding world.

Volatility has always been a key characteristic of global shipping – volatility is always there but it takes new forms every time. Today’s global landscape is impacted by major trends such as geopolitics, energy security, increasing regulation, de-globalization, a slowing world economy, higher interest rates, easing covid restrictions in China, which has been the locomotive for global shipping and commerce, and more. In this environment, the role of shipping as the link in the global supply chain remains vital and despite the challenges it creates significant opportunities across the various market segments.

Keynote speaker for the event is Melina Travlos, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) and Chair of the Board of Neptune Lines.

This year’s Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award will be presented to Themistocles Vokos, Founding Member, Honorary Chairman of Posidonia and Founder of Seatrade.

The Lifetime Achievement Award presentation will honor Mr. D. John Stavropoulos.

Register online to attend: https://bit.ly/3Y0Iygv.