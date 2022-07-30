x

July 30, 2022

Can’t Kill Them: Old Greek Grape Varieties Making Wine Comeback

July 30, 2022
By The National Herald
grapes Agiogitiko is one of the most popular red grape varieties planted in Greece. Photo: by Elisavetch at Greek Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons, PD
They were shunted aside for more fashionable French varieties that took their place for years but old Greek grape varieties proved you couldn’t keep them down and are coming back again.

In what was called a silent wine revolution, Kathimerini said that Tahtas, Serfiotiko, Monemvasia, and Agripiotis grapes are getting popular again and being cultivated to make, you know, Greek wines with Greek grapes, not French.

The resurgence is taking place on islands where wine culture had declined because more money could be made catering to tourists, although the replanting of the old vines is happening elsewhere in the country as well.

Tahtas producer Nikos Douloufakis said cultivation of Greek varieties dropped when the European Union subsidized winemakers in the 1980s to uproot their vineyards, but the Tahtas, like the other varieties, were just “too tough to die.”

