April 8, 2024

Can’t Follow The Money in Greece’s Public Hospitals, No Tracking Supplies

April 8, 2024
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi)
Greece's Ministry of Health. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Greece’s beleaguered National Health System, where austerity budget cuts have left hospitals without some essential equipment or even basics like toilet paper, isn’t monitoring where its funding is going.

A study of 90 hospitals and their accounting statements from 2012-20 by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) revealed little attention how state monies are spent and no mention of how supplies are used and the state and age of the inventory.

And improbably, the system doesn’t even keep track of salaries because those are paid straight from the Health Ministry, making it difficult to assess the efficacy of how much is spent on average per patient or real accountability.

The financial statements are certain to be checked by certified accountants, but whose comments about their quality “are not taken into account,” the auditing recommendations set aside, said IOBE Director Nikos Vettas.

The data showed the value of hospital equipment is shrinking, a result of spending cutbacks, while delays in paying suppliers get longer, at the same time the New Democracy government promised reforms and recruiting more staff and doctors.

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora's new voting rights.

