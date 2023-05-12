Candidate for Mayor of Himare Beleri Temporarily Released

Worldwide

HIMARE – Fredi Beleri, a candidate for mayor of Himare, was temporarily released on Friday after his arrest by the special forces of the Albanian police facing charges of vote buying.

Greek Embassy delivers demarche to Albanian foreign ministry over Beleri’s arrest

Greece’s ambassador to Tirana, Konstantina Kamitsi, has delivered a demarch to Albania’s Foreign Ministry, upon instructions from Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, regarding the arrest of Fredi Beleri, a candidate for mayor of Himara, according to a foreign ministry’s announcement.

FM Dendias speaks on the phone with Albanian PM Rama on Beleri’s case

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the phone with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, according to diplomatic sources, about the arrest in Albania of three people, including the candidate for Mayor of the Municipality of Himare, representing KEAD, Dionysis-Fredi Beleri.

According to the same sources, Dendias had earlier briefed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the issue.