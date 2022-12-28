Canceled Wedding Contract With Greek Hotel Abandons UK Couples

Society

ATHENS – You won’t see this in Greece’s tourism campaigns but a cancelled contract between German tourism TUI and a hotel on the island of Kos left dozens of British brides and grooms out in the cold.

The British newspaper The Daily Mail said more than 40 women put out 10,000 Great British Pounds ($12,061) for their wedding day in 2023 at the Atlantica Holiday Village before the fiasco then happened.

Emily Dabinett-Jones, 23, was among te disappointed and said she got anxious when the venue stopped appearing on TUI’s website, The Sun newspaper reported.

After waiting to hear back from TUI, she said she contacted the hotel directly and was told it was still negotiating the event with TUI because the contract had expired, without explaining what the problem was.

she decided to take action and contacted the hotel directly.

A mother of two, she is engaged to high school sweetheart Oliver Hughes, 24 and said that, “We are devastated. We had our hearts set on our big day. To think it might not be happening is heartbreaking.”

Another bride-to-be, Katie Cooper,, said she reached out to TUI’s wedding co-ordinator, but didn’t get a response. A TUI spokesman told The Sun that couples would be offered an alternative hotel a 10-minute drive away or else receive a refund and that a resolution would be coming.