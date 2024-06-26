x

June 26, 2024

Canada Beats Peru 1-0 at Copa America on David Goal, First Win over South American Team in 24 Years

June 26, 2024
By Associated Press
Copa America Soccer Peru Canada
Canada's Jonathan David, not seen, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Peru with teammates during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan David scored in the 74th minute, and Canada beat Peru 1-0 on Tuesday night in the Copa America for its first victory over a South American opponent in 24 years.

Peru played a man short after Miguel Araujo was given a red card in the 59th minute for a studs-up tackle on Jacob Shaffelburg, a call made after a video review.

Canada got its first win in four matches under Jesse Marsch, the American hired as coach last month, and beat a South American team for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Colombia in the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

David’s goal, his 27th for Canada, ended the national team’s 391-minute scoreless streak. Twenty-six of his goals have come in competitive matches.

The game was paused in first-half stoppage time when an assistant referee running on the non-shaded part of the stadium collapsed and needed medical attention. He got to his feet briefly and was taken off the field in a stretcher. He had been running down the line on the non-shaded part of the stadium.

Canada (1-1), in its first Copa America, rebounded from an opening 2-0 loss to defending champion Argentina, and Peru began with a 0-0 draw against Chile. The Canadians close Group A on Saturday against Chile at Orlando, Florida, the same day Peru (0-1-1) faces Argentina at Miami Gardens, Florida. The top two teams advance to the quarterfinals.

Peru reached the semifinals in 2021 before losing to Brazil. It had failed to score in nine of its last 12 matches.

David scored after Cyle Larin made a long outlet pass to Shaffelburg, who crossed. David took two touches and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese from near the penalty spot, sending the ball in off the far post. David is two behind Larin, Canada’s career scoring leader.

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made a diving save in second-half stoppage time, then punched away a free kick.

___

What Happened to Minnesota’s Rapidan Dam? Here’s What to Know about Its Flooding and Partial Failure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The visuals were stunning: Water from the Blue Earth River surged around a southern Minnesota dam, carrying a shipping container with it as it toppled utility poles, wrecked a substation and washed away part of a riverbank.

NEW YORK – Stefanos Kasselakis, the president of Greece’s official opposition SYRIZA party, re-iterated his support for the person and work of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America immediately after their meeting June 25 at the offices of the Archdiocese of America.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security.

PARIS (AP) — France’s government on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of extreme right and radical Muslim groups, four days before the first round of high-stakes legislative elections that may see a surge in support for political extremes.

