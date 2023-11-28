Can the Ceasefire become ‘Permanent’?

Editorial

It is said that to end a war, the warring parties must first exhaust themselves. It is therefore logical to wonder if we have reached this point, the point of exhaustion, in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The joyous news that an extension of the ceasefire between the two warring sides has been decided upon – even though it is just for another two days – is yet another serious indication that for various reasons, each side is ‘playing’ with time.

The two days might become another two, or it might be extended for an indefinite period that might eventually lead to a resumption of war or even to a ‘temporary solution’ of the problem. This wouldn’t be the first time such a thing has happened; a war leading to peace, although the longstanding issues remain unsolved.

However, an undeniable fact is that both sides stand to benefit significantly from a prolonged ceasefire.

Specifically, following Hamas’ barbaric attack, Israel had no choice but to launch a severe counterattack. However, due to the fact that Hamas hides among the civilian Palestinian population in Gaza, the casualties are unacceptably high. According to The New York Times, the use of extremely large bombs has caused countless casualties, something humanity hasn’t witnessed since World War II.

Israel cannot bear, and nor would anyone else tolerate, the transmission of TV images of so many dead children and bodies in mass graves. An end must be put to this.

Yet, Hamas cannot endure so many casualties among its population either. How will they justify it? Simply for revenge against their enemies?

Perhaps it’s time for the creation of a Palestinian state. Maybe, under pressure from Arab states, they will decide that it’s time to live side by side in two independent and sovereign states. Are there capable leaders ready to seize this historic moment? It doesn’t seem so, but who knows…

Of course, predictions regarding this issue are highly risky. For now, what’s certain is that we have a promising development, the extension of the ceasefire, even for two days, which I believe everyone wishes will turn into a permanent state of peace.

For those involved and for the good of the entire world.