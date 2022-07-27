x

July 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

Cameroon Becomes a Go-To Country for Foreign Fishing Vessels

July 27, 2022
By Associated Press
AP-Ocean Fisheries-Flags of Convenience
A Cameroonian flag flies on a ship at the port in Douala, Cameroon, on April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Grace Ekpu)

DOUALA, Cameroon — Off the coast of West Africa, the Trondheim is a familiar sight: a soccer field-sized ship, plying the waters from Nigeria to Mauritania as it pulls in tons of mackerel and sardines — and flying the red, yellow and green flag of Cameroon.

But aside from the flag, there is almost nothing about the Trondheim that is Cameroonian.

Once, it operated under the name of the King Fisher and sailed under the flag of the Caribbean nation St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Then it switched to Georgia, the former Soviet republic. It was only in 2019 that it began flying the banner of Cameroon.

The Trondheim is one of several vessels reflagged under Cameroon’s growing fishing fleet that have changed names and been accused of illicit activities at sea. Currently, an investigation by The Associated Press found, 14 of these vessels are owned or managed by companies based in European Union member states: Belgium, Malta, Latvia and Cyprus.

Local Cameroonian fishermen prepare fishing nets on their boats along the shores of Limbe beach, Cameroon, on April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Grace Ekpu)
A fishmonger displays barracuda for sale at a fresh fish market in Limbe, Cameroon, on April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Grace Ekpu)
Fishmongers from Limbe, Cameroon, and neighboring communities wait at the shore for fishing boats to arrive with their catch at the shore on Limbe, on April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Grace Ekpu)

 

RELATED

Politics
Greek FM Dendias to Visit Cyprus on Thursday

NICOSIA - Foreign Affairs Μinister Nikos Dendias will not be meeting with Archbishop Chrysostomos II of New Justiniana and All Cyprus when he visits Cyprus on Thursday (July 28), the Greek ministry said in an updated schedule on Wednesday.

Economy
US Firm Chevron Leads Aphrodite Gas Field Project Off Cyprus
Economy
Cyprus Εxpects Gas Field Development Plan by End of Year

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings