June 18, 2023

Calmer Waters for Greece, Turkey, Agreement to Talk, Not Tango

June 18, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

ATHENS – The rapprochement between Greece and Turkey brought on by tragedies – a deadly earthquake in Turkey and head-on train wreck in Greece – is continuing in the aftermath of the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They have agreed to cooperate on a number of fronts as ties tighten, with Greece having a caretaker administration in the run-up to a June 25 second round of elections in which former Premier and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to repeat a rout of the May 21 first round.

Despite a 2-1 victory over the major rival SYRIZA, however, he fell six seats short of controlling Parliament and opted for a second battle to try to reach a mandate that could see him rule outright.

In the meantime, Turkey’s Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with Greece’s interim defense chief Alkiviadis Stefanis during the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“In a meeting characterized by a constructive and cordial atmosphere, Ministers Guler and Stefanis agreed on developing a cooperative agenda based on good neighborly relations and friendship between Türkiye and Greece,” said the Turkish Defense Ministry on its Twitter account.

Erdogan hasn’t returned to his former belligerence during which he threatened an invasion, demanded Greece take troops off islands near Turkey’s coast and said it would be a cause for war if Greece doubled its maritime boundaries to 12 miles.

Instead, the approach for now from Turkey has tilted toward diplomacy although confidence-building talks and other measures that were aimed at ratcheting down tension had failed before the turn to talking about differences.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

