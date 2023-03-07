x

Calling Lord Elgin: Cypriot Arrested for Stealing Rocks Off Acropolis

March 7, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - The Full Moon rises behind the Acropolis hill and the ancient Parthenon Temple, in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – It wasn’t exactly the heist of the century – harkening back than 220 years when a Scottish diplomat, Lord Elgin – ripped off Parthenon Marbles pieces – but a Cypriot man was arrested for trying to take pieces of stone and marble from the Acropolis.

His name wasn’t given but The Cyprus Mail said he was 26 and wanted some souvenirs, which is a big no-no at Greek archaeological sites, some of which were plundered over the years by people who wanted treasures for themselves or to sell.

Greek media reported he was spotted by a guard in mid-evening in the dark, removing pieces from the ancient site, police called and arresting him and said to have found a knife on his possession.

He was facing charges of violating the antiquities protection laws and for weapons possession, the report said, the case leading to some ironic headlines  comparing him to Elgin, who sold what he stole to the British Museum, which kept them.

