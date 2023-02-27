Calling Ersin Tatar “Crazy” Got Turk Visiting Cyprus Arrested

Politics

A Turkish man from Cyprus who was residing in London was reportedly detained upon his return to the island after making a social media post about the head of the Turkish-occupied side, Ersin Tatar, allegedly saying he was crazy.

The Cyprus Mail, citing the Turkish site Yeni Duzen, reported that 60-year-old Ibrahim Buyukarslan was taken into custody when he crossed into the occupied territory. Authorities reportedly identified him based on the post he had made.

Buyukarslan made the post on June 2, 2022, saying, “The man is crazy. They should put him in a straitjacket and keep him far away from people,” which apparently angered Tatar.

The man supposedly confessed that the account from which he made the comment was his, and he was represented by a lawyer named Mine Atli, who is also a political party leader. Atli argued that the incident was a matter of free speech.

A court in the occupied territory ordered Buyukarslan’s release on bail but restricted his travel. It is not clear what his ultimate fate will be.