x

February 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Calling Ersin Tatar “Crazy” Got Turk Visiting Cyprus Arrested

February 27, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office as a wall decorated with a picture of modern Turkey s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office as a wall decorated with a picture of modern Turkey s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

A Turkish man from Cyprus who was residing in London was reportedly detained upon his return to the island after making a social media post about the head of the Turkish-occupied side, Ersin Tatar, allegedly saying he was crazy.

The Cyprus Mail, citing the Turkish site Yeni Duzen, reported that 60-year-old Ibrahim Buyukarslan was taken into custody when he crossed into the occupied territory. Authorities reportedly identified him based on the post he had made.

Buyukarslan made the post on June 2, 2022, saying, “The man is crazy. They should put him in a straitjacket and keep him far away from people,” which apparently angered Tatar.

The man supposedly confessed that the account from which he made the comment was his, and he was represented by a lawyer named Mine Atli, who is also a political party leader. Atli argued that the incident was a matter of free speech.

A court in the occupied territory ordered Buyukarslan’s release on bail but restricted his travel. It is not clear what his ultimate fate will be.

RELATED

Politics
Star Singer Michalis Hatzigiannis Highlights New Faces in Incoming Cyprus Government

NICOSIA - The new Cabinet announced on Clean Monday afternoon, which will serve alongside the elected President Nikos Christodoulides, is composed of new faces unknown to most, many of whom lack political experience or background.

Economy
Bank of Cyprus Riding High, Many Depositors Left High and Dry
Society
Cyprus Court Detains Syrian Suspected of Migrant Trafficking

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.