November 28, 2023

Call for Cookies for Christmas Concert Reception at St. Sophia Cathedral

November 28, 2023
By The National Herald
casey-chae-Christmas cookies-unsplash
Gingerbread cookies for Christmas. Photo by Casey Chae, via Unsplash

LOS ANGELES – The Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral community is calling for cookies for the reception following the 24th Annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 3. Volunteers are asked to bring two dozen cookies of various kinds such as gingerbread, sugar, chocolate chip, etc., but no koulourakia, please.

Cookies should be delivered to the kitchen at the community’s Huffington Center, 1324 S Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles, by 6 PM on the night of the concert.

For more information call the Cathedral: 323-737-2424.

The 24th Annual Christmas Music Fest under the Byzantine Dome ‘Alleluia!’, a wonderful and joyous way to begin the Christmas holiday season takes place Sunday, December 3, 7 PM, featuring the Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral Choir and Brass Ensemble, directed by Christopher P. Yokas, with soprano Catherine Psarakis, and the Saint Sophia Cathedral Youth Choir, directed by Michele Patzakis and Maria Vasiliou. The event also features the special participation of V. Rev. Fr. John S. Bakas.

Freewill offering is appreciated. The reception immediately follows the concert.

The National Herald

