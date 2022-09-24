x

Call for Τenders to Build 1st Innovation City in Greece Expected in 3 Months

September 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)

ATHENS – A call for international tenders to build the 1st Innovation City in Greece will be issued in three months, Deputy Development & Investments Minister Christos Dimas told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

The project involves a physical space for innovation that will house research & development divisions of large and medium-sized businesses, start-ups, spin-offs, and academic institutions, for the purpose of helping to improve Greece’s competitive edge internationally. It is expected to house over 2,000 employees while technology and innovation giants have expressed an interest in the project.

The Innovation City will be located between Athens and Piraeus, on the premises of an abandoned factory (CHROPEI) measuring 1.789 hectares (17,893 sqm), a location easily accessible through public transportation. The investment is expected to cost nearly 100 million euros, fully provided by the private sector.

In earlier statements, Minister Dimas had said that the purpose is “to establish an innovation base in the greater region of the Balkans and Southeast Europe, serving as a ‘hub’ for some of the best ideas of the future and placing Greece at the forefront of developments.”

Mitsotakis at UN Calls on Turkey to Scale Down Rhetoric

UNITED NATIONS – The European Union's response to authoritarianism and a threat to democracy, Turkey's escalating aggression, and the threat of climate change were the focus of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' brief address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Friday night (Athens time).

