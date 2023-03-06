Calista Greek Seafood Taverna Opens New Miami Beach Location

Food

MIAMI BEACH, FL. – Calista Greek Seafood Taverna, an authentic Greek restaurant, announced the opening of its newest location on Miami Beach’s Española Way, according to Miami’s Community News . Situated at 1444 Drexel Ave, the refined eatery offers an array of Greek delicacies, signature cocktails, a handpicked wine list, craft beers, and weekly events with live entertainment. The Miami Beach location, operated by Grillas, Executive Chef Partner Thomas Fotouras, and Partner Charissa Davidovici, boasts a 3,500 square-foot main dining area, a bar area that accommodates 14 guests, a front outdoor patio of 1,000 square feet, and an outdoor courtyard.

As soon as guests step inside, they will be welcomed by bright, Mykonos-inspired décor. Bougainvillea flowers, pots, hanging basket light fixtures, majestic murals, and an ice display showcasing fresh seafood and whole fish selections are just some of the highlights. The dinner menu features a range of larger dishes, including Spanakopita, a spinach pie filled with spinach, leeks, and feta wrapped in phyllo dough, Garides Santorini made with white shrimp, tomato sauce, and ouzo, Seafood Pasta made with linguine, bisque, tomato sauce, and brandy, Souvlaki Kotopoulo (chicken kebabs) served with tzatziki, and the Calista Special, which includes stuffed shrimp, stuffed clams, lobster, filet of sole, and scallops. Guests can end their meals on a sweet note with homemade Galaktoboureko and other Greek pastries.

The bar at Calista’s Miami Beach location is fully operational and offers full-menu service. Guests can indulge in Calista’s signature cocktails, such as the Santorini Sunset made with añejo tequila, Tsipouro, fresh ginger, and agave, the Athens Cosmo made with Metaxa 7 Stars, Cointreau, and cranberry juice, and the Mykonos Mule made with Figenza Fig Vodka and ginger beer.

Adding to the experience, the restaurant will also host a weekly “Mamma Mia” style event on Fridays, complete with Greek music, dancing, and entertainment from a DJ.

Calista’s new Miami Beach location is a must-visit for those looking for a taste of the Greek islands, excellent service, and an unforgettable experience.