x

June 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 92ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

California Volunteers in Greece in Hunt for Missing Tourist on Amorgos

June 23, 2024
By The National Herald
american-amorgos
The photo of 59-year-old retired American police officer. (Photo: Facebook/Δήμος Αμοργού)

ATHENS – With no trace after 12 years of a retired Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff who vanished while hiking on the island of Amorgos, volunteers arrived in Greece from California to help in the search and baffling mystery.

They came after the brother of 59-year-old Albert Calibet, of Hermosa Beach, California, pleaded for the United States government to aid, no report that happened and as tourists – including Americans – have died during a heatwave.

“I need help here, and I don’t think I’m asking that much here,” Oliver Calibet said in a video posted June 23. “This is a U.S. citizen who needs to be brought home…. I just want to find my brother. Please support any way you can.”

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-06-22/volunteers-travel-from-l-a-to-greece-in-search-of-missing-sheriffs-deputy

He added that, “This could be your brother,” but there was no initial report whether the office of US Ambassador George Tsunis had responded – the US has no jurisdiction in Greece beyond offering aid.

Calibet was reported missing on June 12 after he set off alone on a 12-mile hike in searing conditions, just like British TV doctor Michael Mosely on the hilly, rocky island of Symi, who died there walking, without a cell phone.

Greek authorities and family friends have aided in the search for Calibet, who was said to know the island well and be a veteran hiker but officials have warned the broiling heat can overtake even the most experienced walkers or the physically fit.

On the tiny island of Mathraki, off of Corfu, the body of a Long Island, New York horse trainer, 55-year-old Toby Sheets, was found on a beach after he was last seen talking to two British tourists there at a taverna.

Calibet’s family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to post updates and collect money to help find him although it wasn’t said why that hasn’t happened as the island is only 48.72 square miles in size and has a population of 1,961 people.

A June 21 post on the fundraising said a second wave of volunteers had just arrived after completing three flights and one ferry ride totaling 30 hours of transcontinental travel, the Los Angeles Times said, no indication how many came.

“It’s Day 11,” Oliver Calibet, the brother of the missing man, said in a video. “We’re going up and down these walls .. .and we’re just searching, and we’re going to keep on searching,” despite the almost certainty he hasn’t survived in the lingering heat.

He worked for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s transit services bureau from 1998 until his retirement in 2018, according to a statement issued by the department. After his retirement, he worked as a part-time employee.

He had visited Amorgos “almost every year” for the last 10 years, said Popi Despotidi, the island’s Deputy Mayor of tourism. He was said to have two cellphones with him but hadn’t responded to attempts to reach him, last sending his sister a photo of a trail sign.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said, “We are actively collaborating with multiple agencies abroad to provide assistance in the search for Deputy Calibet and will use every resource we have available to bring him back to those who love him.”

RELATED

Society
Fire Season Full On: Blazes Sweep Across Greece During Heat Wave

ATHENS - Several years of bolstering Greece’s firefighting capacity hasn’t diminished the annual summer spectacle of fires across the country - again in a sustained heatwave - as blazes broke out across the country, one near Athens being arson.

Society
For Many Greeks, Six-Day 48-Hour Work Week Now Set to Begin
Society
Thirteen Arrests Made Over Hydra Fire Started by Yacht’s Fireworks

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Alberto, Season’s First Named Tropical Storm, Dumps Rain on Texas and Mexico, Which Reports 3 Deaths

TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.

STUTTGART, Germany — A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship on Sunday to wreck its opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history.

HOUSTON  — Gerardo Arteaga scored from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Saturday night in its Copa America opener.

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's center-right leader secured parliamentary approval to lead a new coalition government in a vote late Sunday.

JERUSALEM — Leaders of major churches have accused Israeli authorities of launching a “coordinated attack” on the Christian presence in the Holy Land by initiating tax proceedings against them.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.