California Volunteers in Greece in Hunt for Missing Tourist on Amorgos

ATHENS – With no trace after 12 years of a retired Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff who vanished while hiking on the island of Amorgos, volunteers arrived in Greece from California to help in the search and baffling mystery.

They came after the brother of 59-year-old Albert Calibet, of Hermosa Beach, California, pleaded for the United States government to aid, no report that happened and as tourists – including Americans – have died during a heatwave.

“I need help here, and I don’t think I’m asking that much here,” Oliver Calibet said in a video posted June 23. “This is a U.S. citizen who needs to be brought home…. I just want to find my brother. Please support any way you can.”

He added that, “This could be your brother,” but there was no initial report whether the office of US Ambassador George Tsunis had responded – the US has no jurisdiction in Greece beyond offering aid.

Calibet was reported missing on June 12 after he set off alone on a 12-mile hike in searing conditions, just like British TV doctor Michael Mosely on the hilly, rocky island of Symi, who died there walking, without a cell phone.

Greek authorities and family friends have aided in the search for Calibet, who was said to know the island well and be a veteran hiker but officials have warned the broiling heat can overtake even the most experienced walkers or the physically fit.

On the tiny island of Mathraki, off of Corfu, the body of a Long Island, New York horse trainer, 55-year-old Toby Sheets, was found on a beach after he was last seen talking to two British tourists there at a taverna.

Calibet’s family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to post updates and collect money to help find him although it wasn’t said why that hasn’t happened as the island is only 48.72 square miles in size and has a population of 1,961 people.

A June 21 post on the fundraising said a second wave of volunteers had just arrived after completing three flights and one ferry ride totaling 30 hours of transcontinental travel, the Los Angeles Times said, no indication how many came.

“It’s Day 11,” Oliver Calibet, the brother of the missing man, said in a video. “We’re going up and down these walls .. .and we’re just searching, and we’re going to keep on searching,” despite the almost certainty he hasn’t survived in the lingering heat.

He worked for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s transit services bureau from 1998 until his retirement in 2018, according to a statement issued by the department. After his retirement, he worked as a part-time employee.

He had visited Amorgos “almost every year” for the last 10 years, said Popi Despotidi, the island’s Deputy Mayor of tourism. He was said to have two cellphones with him but hadn’t responded to attempts to reach him, last sending his sister a photo of a trail sign.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said, “We are actively collaborating with multiple agencies abroad to provide assistance in the search for Deputy Calibet and will use every resource we have available to bring him back to those who love him.”