x

February 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

Politics

California Proposal Would Reinstate Prisoners’ Voting Rights

February 8, 2023
By Associated Press
California Prisoners-Voting
FILE - An inmate walks around the exercise yard at San Quentin State Prison on April 12, 2022, in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

LOS ANGELES — California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment.

It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if passed. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the District of Columbia, as the only states where felons never lose their right to vote, even while they are in prison, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The California bill, introduced Monday by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, proposes an amendment to the state constitution.

“Democracy thrives when everybody has a chance to have their voice heard,” Bryan wrote on Twitter.

Two-thirds of each chamber of the state legislature must vote yes for the bill just for it to appear on the ballot as a proposition. Voters must then approve it by a simple majority for it to become a constitutional amendment.

California is currently among 21 states where felons only lose their right to vote while they are incarcerated, the conference says. The right is automatically reinstated upon release.

Some states’ laws require probation and parole to be completed for the restoration of voting rights. In other states, people incarcerated on certain crimes lose their rights indefinitely after release.

The California constitution currently disqualifies people who are incarcerated in state or federal prison from voting and restores the right upon their release. The law previously required felons to complete their parole period before getting back their right to vote; Californians approved the change to get rid of that requirement in a 2020 constitutional amendment.

Bryan, a Los Angeles Democrat and the chair of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections, faces a tough sell for the 2/3rds votes. While the Legislature is controlled by Democrats, the party has conservative representatives from rural areas and major progressive policies aren’t guaranteed to pass.

The committee’s Republican vice chair, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, opposes the bill.

“Criminal acts should have consequences. Voting is a sacred privilege, not an absolute right of citizenship,” wrote Lackey, a Republican from Southern California, on Twitter.

RELATED

Politics
Biden Rallies Workers in Wisconsin After Big Speech (Video)

DeFOREST, Wis. — Fresh from his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, preparing for an expected reelection announcement this spring and trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters who have edged away from Democrats in recent years.

Politics
Ex-Twitter Εxecs Deny Pressure to Block Hunter Biden Story
Politics
US, States Weigh Farmland Restrictions After Chinese Balloon

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.