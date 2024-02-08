x

February 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

California Bill Would Ban All Plastic Shopping Bags at Grocery Stores

February 8, 2024
By Associated Press
CALIFORNIA-PLASTIC
California Democratic state Sen. Catherine Blakespear gestures toward a person covered in plastic bags during a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Blakespear has authored a bill that would ban all plastic shopping bags in California. (AP/Adam Beam)

SACRAMENTO — California would ban all plastic shopping bags in 2026 under a new bill announced Thursday in the state Legislature.

California already bans thin plastic shopping bags at grocery stores and other shops, but shoppers at checkout can purchase bags made with a thicker plastic that purportedly makes them reusable and recyclable.

Democratic state Sen. Catherine Blakespear said people are not reusing or recycling those bags. She points to a state study that found the amount of plastic shopping bags trashed per person grew from 8 pounds per year in 2004 to 11 pounds per year in 2021.

“It shows that the plastic bag ban that we passed in this state in 2014 did not reduce the overall use of plastic. It actually resulted in a substantial increase in plastic,” Blakespear, a Democrat from Encinitas, said Thursday. “We are literally choking our planet with plastic waste.”

Twelve states, including California, already have some type of statewide plastic bag ban in place, according to the environmental advocacy group Environment America Research & Policy Center. Hundreds of cities across 28 states also have their own plastic bag bans in place.

While California’s bag ban would apply statewide, it would only end up impacting about half the state’s population, according to Mark Murray, lead advocate for the environmental advocacy group Californians Against Waste. That’s because most of the state’s major cities already ban these types of thicker plastic bags. But a state law passed in 2014 and approved by voters in a 2016 referendum bans cities from passing new laws restricting plastic bag use.

If the Legislature passes this bill, it would be up to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to decide whether to sign it into law. As San Francisco’s mayor in 2007, Newsom signed the nation’s first plastic bag ban.

RELATED

Politics
The Supreme Court Seems Poised to Reject Efforts to Kick Trump Off The Ballot over The Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court seems poised to reject attempts to kick former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot.

Society
Former Olympian Set to Plead Guilty to Multiple Charges of Molesting Boys in 1970s
VIDEO
Search Resumes at Charred Home After Shootout and Fire Left 2 Officers Hurt and 6 People Missing (Vid)

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Search Resumes at Charred Home After Shootout and Fire Left 2 Officers Hurt and 6 People Missing (Vid)

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching the charred remains of a suburban Philadelphia home Thursday morning, a day after a shootout and fire left two police officers wounded and at least six people unaccounted for.

ATHENS. Tension erupted outside the government's seat of Maximos Mansion on Thursday night as a group of approximately 15-20 students gathered by the building's gate, chanting slogans against the proposed legislation for the creation of non-stateuniversities.

SACRAMENTO — California would ban all plastic shopping bags in 2026 under a new bill announced Thursday in the state Legislature.

LONDON — Upon receiving his first treatment for cancer, Britain's King Charles III retreated to Sandringham House, a private estate where the monarch has long taken refuge while walking and shooting along the windswept North Sea coast of eastern England.

PARIS  — World Cup runner-up France, European champion Italy, Belgium and Israel were drawn together in a tough group Thursday for the men’s UEFA Nations League that starts in September.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.