x

February 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

General News

Calamos Continues Its ETF Expansion with the Launch of CANQ

February 28, 2024
By The National Herald
Calamos Investments logo
Calamos Investments LLC, a global investment manager, on February 13 announced the launch of the Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (Nasdaq: CANQ). Photo: Calamos Investments

CHICAGO, IL – Calamos Investments LLC, a global investment manager, on February 13 announced the launch of the Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (Nasdaq: CANQ). The actively managed ETF combines options-based exposure across leading Nasdaq-100 stocks coupled with diversified fixed income holdings, seeking to deliver risk managed equity exposure and attractive monthly income.

“We are excited to bring CANQ to the market and enable investors to reimagine their exposure to the drivers of American innovation represented in the top Nasdaq stocks,” said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments. “Calamos is uniquely positioned to deliver our active expertise in both equity options and credit, now inside a highly engineered single ETF.”

John P. Calamos, Sr. pioneered the use of convertible bonds and options in the 1970s as a risk management tool during one of the most volatile times in U.S. market history. CANQ is inspired by the founding principles and expertise of the firm, enabling investors to efficiently access the Nasdaq-100 while aiming to mitigate volatility and generate monthly income.

“Through CANQ, we offer risk-managed access to these exciting Nasdaq companies through our intelligent application of FLEX® Options, combined with diversified fixed income and delivered in a cost-effective and tax-efficient ETF vehicle,” commented Matt Kaufman, SVP and Head of ETFs.

To learn more about CANQ, visit: www.calamos.com/CANQ.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With $35.5 billion in AUM, including more than $16 billion in liquid alternatives and $11 billion in convertible assets as of December 31, 2023, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds and endowments, foundations, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area.

For more information, visit Calamos on LinkedIn, on Twitter (@Calamos), on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com.

RELATED

General News
Marios Stamatoudis, 26, among the World’s Best Investors for 2023

ATHENS – The international financial and investment community is turning its attention to a 26-year-old Greek who emerged as one of the leading investors in the world, for the year 2023.

General News
The Societies of Epirotes and Northern Epirotes Celebrated a Double Anniversary
Events
HRF Holds Concert Fundraiser in Roseland, NJ (Photos)

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Officials Shutter Furniture Store Illegally Converted to House More than 40 Migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials.

KUNA, Idaho  — Idaho halted the execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech on Wednesday after medical team members repeatedly failed to find a vein where they could establish an intravenous line to carry out the lethal injection.

ATHENS – The international financial and investment community is turning its attention to a 26-year-old Greek who emerged as one of the leading investors in the world, for the year 2023.

CHICAGO, IL – Calamos Investments LLC, a global investment manager, on February 13 announced the launch of the Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (Nasdaq: CANQ).

ASTORIA – More than 80 members and friends of the Epirus and Northern Epirus Societies attended the celebration of the double anniversary of the liberation of Ioannina and the autonomy of Northern Epirus, which took place at the ‘Epirotiko Spiti’ in Astoria on February 25.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.