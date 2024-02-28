Calamos Continues Its ETF Expansion with the Launch of CANQ

General News

CHICAGO, IL – Calamos Investments LLC, a global investment manager, on February 13 announced the launch of the Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (Nasdaq: CANQ). The actively managed ETF combines options-based exposure across leading Nasdaq-100 stocks coupled with diversified fixed income holdings, seeking to deliver risk managed equity exposure and attractive monthly income.

“We are excited to bring CANQ to the market and enable investors to reimagine their exposure to the drivers of American innovation represented in the top Nasdaq stocks,” said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments. “Calamos is uniquely positioned to deliver our active expertise in both equity options and credit, now inside a highly engineered single ETF.”

John P. Calamos, Sr. pioneered the use of convertible bonds and options in the 1970s as a risk management tool during one of the most volatile times in U.S. market history. CANQ is inspired by the founding principles and expertise of the firm, enabling investors to efficiently access the Nasdaq-100 while aiming to mitigate volatility and generate monthly income.

“Through CANQ, we offer risk-managed access to these exciting Nasdaq companies through our intelligent application of FLEX® Options, combined with diversified fixed income and delivered in a cost-effective and tax-efficient ETF vehicle,” commented Matt Kaufman, SVP and Head of ETFs.

To learn more about CANQ, visit: www.calamos.com/CANQ.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With $35.5 billion in AUM, including more than $16 billion in liquid alternatives and $11 billion in convertible assets as of December 31, 2023, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds and endowments, foundations, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area.

For more information, visit Calamos on LinkedIn, on Twitter (@Calamos), on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com.