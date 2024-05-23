x

May 23, 2024

C. Dean Metropoulos Institute for Entrepreneurship and Technology Launched

May 23, 2024
By The National Herald
metropoulos
Dean Metropoulos. Eurokinissi

C. Dean Metropoulos has made what Babson College is calling a “transformational gift to launch the C. Dean Metropoulos Institute for Entrepreneurship and Technology” according to an article on entrepreneurship.babson.edu. The article declared the gift “a significant step forward in Babson’s strategic initiatives to advance and elevate the pivotal role of technology in entrepreneurial education. This generous gift reflects Metropoulos’ long-standing commitment to Babson and underscores the College’s commitment to innovation in the technology sector.”

Metropolis was born in the Arcadian village of Chrani and moved with his family to the U.S. in 1956 when he was 10 years old. He is now reportedly one of the 20 richest Greeks in the world.

The Institute is expected to open in the fall of 2024 and “will build on Babson’s history of success preparing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders to change the world. This groundbreaking institute will bolster Babson’s leading entrepreneurial education into the leadership ranks of technology and artificial intelligence,” the article notes.
“I am very proud to be part of Babson’s exciting new initiatives in this incredible frontier of technology and AI” said Metropoulos ’67, MBA’68.

He added, “I am very proud to be part of Babson’s exciting new initiatives in this incredible frontier of technology and AI…The past century has ushered in unprecedented scientific discoveries and innovation impacting humanity and our planet. It is very clear that these technologies are accelerating at a speed never before experienced. This tide clearly offers many opportunities that provide positive solutions to humanity in every aspect of life, from education, business, medicine, environment, and just day-to-day living.”
“And yet,” he continued, “with all this progress, we face major global challenges of social and economic inequality, sustainability, and fostering a healthy planet for healthy humans. It is crucial that young leaders and entrepreneurs, business, government, philanthropists, and researchers will need to work closely together to positively impact the challenges confronting us.”

The website notes that Metropoulos “has long been a passionate supporter of Babson. He previously served as a trustee of the College and in 2017 was inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs. Metropoulos and his sons, Evan and Daren, have specialized in the revival and reimagination of hundreds of historic, iconic, and global brands and businesses in the food and beverage, consumer products, and other diversified sectors. Throughout their impressive careers, Dean and his sons have transformed companies and accelerated revenue and earnings growth by restructuring the businesses and revitalizing and innovating iconic brands around the world.”

Babson President Stephen Spinelli said that “Babson’s ability to embrace new technologies and rapidly integrate them into our academic and experiential endeavors will be critical to our continued success…it is inspiring to have such an innovative alumnus like C. Dean Metropoulos support our work and advance our leadership in this space.”

Metropoulos, his wife Marianne, and their sons Evan and Daren are active members of the Greek American community. Marianne wrote and produced the feature film ‘Cliffs of Freedom’ about the time just before the start of the Greek War of Independence.

