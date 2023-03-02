x

March 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Byron College in Greece Featured in CEOWORLD Magazine

March 2, 2023
By TNH Staff
Byron College in Athens
Byron College in Gerakas, Athens. (Photo: facebook.com/ByronCollegeGR)

ATHENS – On March 2, CEOWORLD Magazine featured Byron College, a prestigious British international school in Gerakas, Athens. Named after the famous philhellene and Greek War of Independence hero, Lord Byron, the school has been providing quality education since 1986. Byron College attracts a diverse student body of just over 560 from over 50 different nationalities, with approximately 30% of the students being Greek.

Byron College offers an English-language curriculum based on the UK National Curriculum but adapted to incorporate subjects relevant to the Greek context and the school’s philosophy and ethos. The school places a strong emphasis on English as an Additional Language (EAL) to cater to the international character of the student population.

According to the school’s website, Byron College is committed to nurturing responsible global citizens with a sense of environmental awareness and preparedness for the challenges of the 21st century, according to its website. As a member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS), the school is held to high standards of education and accountability.

RELATED

Society
Greek Train Disaster Prompts Rail Strike; Relatives Give DNA

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Family members lined up to give DNA samples in hopes of identifying victims of a train crash that killed nearly 60 people in Greece, as workers went on strike Thursday saying the rail system is outdated, underfunded and dangerous.

Politics
SYRIZA Spokeswoman: Authorities Must Provide Official Missing List for Train Accident
Politics
President Biden Sends Condolences to Train Crash Victims’ Families

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.