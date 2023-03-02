Byron College in Greece Featured in CEOWORLD Magazine

Society

ATHENS – On March 2, CEOWORLD Magazine featured Byron College, a prestigious British international school in Gerakas, Athens. Named after the famous philhellene and Greek War of Independence hero, Lord Byron, the school has been providing quality education since 1986. Byron College attracts a diverse student body of just over 560 from over 50 different nationalities, with approximately 30% of the students being Greek.

Byron College offers an English-language curriculum based on the UK National Curriculum but adapted to incorporate subjects relevant to the Greek context and the school’s philosophy and ethos. The school places a strong emphasis on English as an Additional Language (EAL) to cater to the international character of the student population.

According to the school’s website, Byron College is committed to nurturing responsible global citizens with a sense of environmental awareness and preparedness for the challenges of the 21st century, according to its website. As a member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS), the school is held to high standards of education and accountability.