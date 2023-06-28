Bybit Crypto Gets License to Operate Financial Services on Cyprus

Society

NICOSIA – Despite the FTX cryptocurrency scandal, the sector is still alive and seeing investors willing to take a chance on whether they’ll make a bundle or lose it all and now the world’s third-most visited crypto exchange will operate on Cyprus.

Bybit will begin offering trading between crypto and fiat currency pairs, and crypto-related financial services, CEO Ben Zhou saying it’s part of the strategy to expand a global presence, reported CoinTelegraph.

Cyprus has been crypto-friendly despite the volatility of the virtual currency, with officials there earlier saying they want the island, where the Greek-Cypriot side is a member of the European Union, to be a hub for blockchain technology too.

In 2021, Cyprus expressed its intentions to embrace blockchain technology and crypto by advancing the bill on Distributed Ledger Technology Law but the Ministry of Finance this year decided not to move forward with it, the site said.

But Bybit said that it still recognizes the “Immense potential of the Cyprus market,” and the newly-approved license will help grow the local cryptocurrency ecosystem and further its reach.