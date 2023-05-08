x

May 8, 2023

Tourism

By Land, Air and Sea – Especially Yachts – Greece Wants Tourists

May 8, 2023
By The National Herald
deck-professional-sailboat-racing-yacht-during-competition-sunny-windy-summer-day-moving-fast-through-waves-water-with-spinnaker-up
(Photo: freepik.com/@ bublikhaus)

ATHENS – Greece’s all-out rush to bring in as many tourists as possible, leading to rampant unlicensed development and reaching out to the rich and super-rich includes plans to improve ports for yachts and super-yachts.

With more 5-Star hotels and luxury reports popping up like crocuses in the spring, yachting is going to be made more appealing as it’s a favorite of the uber-rich and celebrities to move around and reach islands in privacy.

Olympia Anastasopoulou, the Tourism Ministry’s Secretary General for Tourism Policy and Development said yachting tourism is a key element of the drive to get more foreign arrivals.

Speaking at the 19th East Med Multihull & Yacht Charter Show at the port of Poros, said said coastal and maritime tourism’s effect could be as much as 6-7.5 percent of the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 194.9 billion euros ($214.9 billion.)

She said Greece is increasingly a top draw as a luxury destination, the islands a special magnet and world renowned, and offering people of means with yachts a place to drop anchor away from the madding crowds.

She pointed to data from Christie’s International Real Estate, a global network offering exclusive home and luxury real estate services to buyers and sellers worldwide, said GTP Headlines.

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/05/05/greece-sees-yachting-powerful-tool-economic-growth/

That put the Greeks islands second in the world for luxury yachting behind only the French Riviera and above the Virgin Islands, Florida’s Palm Beach and Italy’s Costa Esmeralda, among other destinations the wealthy favor.

To keep the yachts coming the scheme is upgrading tourist ports and marinas and making maritime tourism a marketing strategy priority. “We will see another Greece by 2025 in the field of tourist ports,” Anastasopoulou said of the plans.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

