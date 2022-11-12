x

November 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Bus Falls into Canal in Egypt’s Nile Delta, Killing 21

November 12, 2022
By Associated Press
Screen Shot 2022-11-12 at 15.58.24
(Photo: AP)

CAIRO (AP) — A bus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region Saturday killing at least 21 people, the country’s Health Ministry said.

Dr. Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official, said three children were among the dead.

In a statement, the ministry said the accident happened in Dakahlia province, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the capital of Cairo. Other injured passengers were transported to a local hospital.

The head of police investigations in the province, Brig. Mohamed Abdel Hadi, said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle’s steering wheel.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In July, a passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in the southern province of Minya, killing 23 people and injuring 30. In October, a truck slammed into a minibus in Dakahlia, killing at least 10 people, authorities said.

RELATED

Politics
Greek FM Welcomes Kherson’s Liberation by Ukrainian Forces

ATHENS - The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the liberation of Kherson, "a city with a Greek name," by Ukrainian forces, in a statement on Friday evening.

Society
39th Authentic Marathon and Smaller Races to Affect Traffic on Nov. 12-13
Politics
Greece and Lebanon Sign Memorandums of Understanding

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pianist Panos Karan Shares the Joys of Cretan Salad in Latest Video

CHANIA – In the latest installment of his ‘Chopin around the World’ series of videos, Greek pianist Panos Karan visits Chania, Crete, for a coffee and later on a Cretan salad.

CAIRO (AP) — A bus fell into a canal in Egypt's Nile River Delta region Saturday killing at least 21 people, the country's Health Ministry said.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military carried out “stabilization measures” near the southern city of Kherson on Saturday following the end of an eight-month occupation by Russian forces, a retreat that cast a further pall on President Vladimir Putin's designs to take over large parts of Ukraine.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we're going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings