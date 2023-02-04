Building of Titan Supermarket in Astoria is Sold

General News

The Titan supermarket has been one of the main Greek food and products sources for the Community in Astoria for decades. (Photo TNH/Zafiris Chaitidis)

NEW YORK – With $10.5 million as the final price of the transaction, the sale of the premises that has housed, for more than 30 years, the well-known homegrown supermarket Titan Foods, owned by Kostas Mastoras, has been completed.

As announced by the real estate agency Development Site Advisors, the family that owned the complex at 25-56 31st Street and 26-37 30th Street in Astoria, NY shook hands with the buyer – who is not named – on Wednesday, February 1.

According to the information provided, the lease for the Titan Foods supermarket is set to expire at the end of next June, calls for, at this time, a rent payment of $32,619.33 per month – or $391,431.96 annually – with additional charges for other expenses and property taxes.

The National Herald attempted to contact Mastoras, but so far it has not been possible to speak to him.

More information will be posted later.