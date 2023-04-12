Build, Baby, Build! Unchecked Tourism Construction Across Greece

Society

ATHENS – Frantically seeking tourism revenues in almost every corner of the country, Greece’s New Democracy government has opened areas, including supposedly protected forested areas and public beaches for private development.

And builders – many constructing unlawful buildings expecting a continuation of amnesty programs that don’t penalize them – are jumping at the opportunity and hammering and nailing fast with summer coming.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on the growing phenomenon that comes amid complaints from environmentalists of the dangers of overtourism, and an archaeologist with development oversight on the island of Mykonos being attacked.

The feature noted how on the picturesque village of Naoussa on the island of Paros that the spring serenity in a season uncharacteristically cool so far that jackhammers are pounding out a cacophony of construction noise.

The islanders are expecting a big year after a growing recovery in 2022 when health measures were eased against COVID after the pandemic essentially shut down international air traffic and tourism, leaving them starved for visitors.

“It’s crazy right now,” said plumber Nikos Kritikos, hammering away at an old sewer pipe of a house under renovation. “Everyone is repairing, painting… to be on time,” for tourists, he told AFP.

The sounds and sights of building and renovation and preparation are everywhere, with workers coming and going and making deliveries of heavy duty supplies needed for construction, including villas and luxury resorts.

There were 27.8 million tourists in Greece in 2022, short of the record more than 31 million who came in 2019 but early booking and more direct filled flights, including from the United States, show another record coming.

To take advantage of that, developers are throwing up buildings as fast as they can, secure in knowing even if the activity is unlawful that nothing likely will be done about it because it brings in so much money for the government.

That’s at the risk, critics said, of infrastructure on popular islands not able to keep up with the need for water, sewage and garbage disposal and handling hordes of tourists trampling the fading charm away.

Revenue in 2023 is expected to match the previous record of 17.6 billion euros ($19.23 billion) that is the biggest money-providing sector in the country and investors and developers are rushing to cash in, and being allowed to.

ANYTHING GOES, MORE COMES

“The tourist season this year will be the best ever,” said Paros Mayor Markos Kovaios, with the island’s permanent population of 15,000 seeing five times more than that in tourists coming – and they have needs.

After praying for tourists during the long lockdowns and slowdowns brought by the pandemic, some islanders are now not sure they want so many because it takes away from what make their homes special to them.

“All for profit, no limits,”Kostantis Haniotis, a cafe owner in the traditional village of Lefkes said, even if he’ll benefit from the hungry and thirsty, so many that it’s turning Greece into a kind of Disneyland for visitors and the rich. “Tourist overexploitation,” brought a rise in the cost of living, Haniotis said.

With Greece one of the world’s hot spot for tourists – those ironically coming for a glimpse of its beauty and idyllic life in traditional areas too – the way of life for residents is giving way to selling trinkets and catering to visitors.

Paros used to have some agricultural life to sustain people but now there are only a few olive groves and vineyards remaining, noted AFP, and even fishing has been changed by what the foreigners want to eat.

“In the 1990’s families would build a house for their children… now it’s non-stop building for tourists,” complained Kritikos, saying he worries Paros will “turn into Mykonos,” known for unfettered building and gouging tourists.

Another Cycladic island, Sifnos, said it wants a stop to “unbridled” tourism growth and a ban on building in caves that’s trying to mimic the experience on Santorini and draw even more visitors.

Despina Koutsoumba, Chairwoman of the Association of Greek Archaeologists said state inspections often come only after a building permit has been issued and developers don’t care about fines because they’re making so much money it’s a part of doing business.

Jally Paraschi, who rents a villa in Lefkes, said she worries that overbuilding will cost Paros its |traditional character,” and the reason it draws people. “The road network is very limited and cannot change because available space has been taken up by construction,” she said.

Panagiotis Galanis, a lawyer specializing in town planning law, told AFP that local authorities “are often lax for economic reasons” and Greek media said the Mafia is running islands like Mykonos with violence and money.

Mayor Kovaios said a town planning office was created this year on the island to “intensify controls,” no report how it’s working or whether it’s window dressing like so many alleged regulations in Greece offset by money.