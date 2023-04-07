x

April 7, 2023

Bucks Won’t Have Most Key Players Friday vs. Grizzlies

April 7, 2023
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks off the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other notable players Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies, who can take the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a victory.

Milwaukee already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with its 105-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

The injury report released Thursday lists Antetokounmpo as out with a sore right knee. Other Bucks unavailable to play are: Jrue Holiday (rest), Khris Middleton (sore right knee), Brook Lopez (rest), Grayson Allen (sprained right ankle) and Pat Connaughton (sprained right ankle).

Middleton left the Bulls game after hurting his knee. An injury to his right knee had caused Middleton to miss 19 straight games earlier this season.

Allen will be missing a third straight game after hurting his ankle Sunday in a 117-104 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers. Antetokounmpo and Connaughton didn’t play against the Bulls.

Memphis (50-30) has a two-game lead over Sacramento (48-32) for second place in the West with two games left in the season, but the Kings own the tiebreaker. Denver took the No. 1 seed in the West on Wednesday.

 

Paul Makes 7 3s, Suns Beat Nuggets for 7th Straight Win (Highlights)

PHOENIX — Chris Paul made a career-high seven 3-pointers and the Phoenix Suns won their season-best seventh game in a row, holding off the short-handed Denver Nuggets 119-115 on Thursday night.

Golden Knights Close in on West with 5-2 Win Over Kings
Koepka Living Large at Masters, Leads with Rahm and Hovland

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

