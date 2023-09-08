Brutal Storm in Greece Triggers Floods, Evacuations

Society

ATHENS – Torrential rains from Storm Daniel battered Greece this week, leaving six reported dead, chaos, and anger in its wake. The extreme weather phenomenon with a biblical name had much of the nation wondering what comes next – locusts? – in a year of devasting wildfires and a horrific train crash in Greece and a catastrophic earthquake in neighboring Turkey.

The Associated Press reported that, “in Greece, severe rainstorms that lashed the country turned streams into raging torrents that burst dams, washed away roads and bridges and hurled cars into the sea. Authorities said some areas received twice the average annual rainfall for Athens in the space of just 12 hours.”

On September 8 AP noted that, “severe rainstorms eased but floodwaters were still rising in parts of central Greece Friday, while fire department and military helicopters were plucking people from villages inundated by tons of water and mud that have left six dead, six missing and many people clinging to the roofs of their homes. Flooding triggered by rainstorms also hit neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, killing a total of 18 people in all three countries since the rains began Tuesday.”

EVACUATION AND RESCUES THE TERRIFYING ORDERS OF THE DAY – AND NIGHT

“In the Pilion area, residents and tourists were ferried to safety by sea late Thursday as all access roads to some villages were severed. On Thursday alone, a fleet of 10 helicopters airlifted 110 people from the hard-hit areas of Karditsa and Trikala to safety, while dozens more were being rescued by air and boats Friday,” AP reported, adding, “evacuation orders were issued for two areas north of the city of Larissa Friday morning, with authorities sending alerts to cell phones in the area warning that the Pineios River had burst its banks. Parts of Larissa, one of Greece’s largest cities, were already starting to flood.”

Authorities sent cellphone alerts in several other areas of central Greece, the Sporades island chain and the island of Evia warning people to limit their movements outdoors.

“The situation is tragic,” Larissa resident Ioanna Gana told Greece’s Open television channel, adding that water levels in her flooded neighborhood were rising “minute by minute.”

According to AP, “elsewhere, residents of villages left without electricity or drinking water dialed in to Greek television and radio stations, appealing for help and saying people were still trapped on rooftops without food or water… Between Tuesday and early Friday, the fire department said more than 1,800 people had been rescued and the department had received more than 6,000 calls for help in pumping water from flooded homes and removing fallen trees.”

Swift water rescue specialists and divers have been deployed “as floodwaters rose above 2 meters (6 feet) high in some areas, leaving many houses flooded up to their roofs. Residents of some villages have reported buildings collapsing completely,” the AP noted, adding that “police banned traffic in the central town of Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion and the resort island of Skiathos as record rainfall caused at least one death, channeled thigh-high torrents through streets and swept cars away.”

TERROR AND TRAGEDY IN VOLOS, PILION

“One man was killed near Volos when a wall buckled and fell on him. Five people were reported missing, possibly swept away by floodwaters. Streams overflowed their banks and swept cars into the sea in the Pilion area, while rockfalls blocked roads, a small bridge was carried away and many areas suffered electricity cuts. Authorities evacuated a retirement home in the city of Volos as a precaution,” said the AP.

Greece’s weather service reported that a Pilion region village received 75.4 centimeters (nearly 30 inches) of rain late Tuesday, by far the highest level recorded since at least 2006.

ATHENS AREA: A CAPITAL MESS

Earlier in the week, several major streets in the Athens area were flooded, including, Petrou Ralli, Hamosternas, and Vasilissis Sofias. There was also flooding on Poseidonos Avenue on the coast between the southern suburbs of Glyfada and Kallithea – where water pressure in the storm sewers caused metal covers on the streets to pop where 3-4 foot high fountains emerged.

Services was suspended on part of the old ‘Elektriko’ Metro line and the Evangelismos station of Metro Line 3 was closed due to the inflow of water from the entrances.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)