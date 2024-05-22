x

Brunson Has Surgery to Repair Broken Left Hand, and Knicks Say Bogdanovic Also Underwent Procedure

May 22, 2024
By Associated Press
Knicks 76ers Basketball
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson reacts during the second half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has had surgery to repair the broken left hand he sustained while the New York Knicks were losing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks also said Wednesday that reserve Bojan Bogdanovic had surgery on his left wrist. No details were provided about either procedure except that both players would be evaluated again in six to eight weeks.

Brunson was hurt in the third quarter of the Indiana Pacers’ 130-109 victory over the Knicks on Sunday. He finished with 17 points, his lowest of a postseason in which he scored 40 or more five times, becoming just the fourth player to reach that mark in four consecutive postseason games.

He finished with 32.4 points per game in the playoffs, second only to the 33 that Joel Embiid averaged when the Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the first round.

Bogdanovic was hurt in Game 4 of that series. He had scored 13 off the bench in Game 1 and became one of the Knicks’ many missing players as the season finished.

Julius Randle had season-ending surgery after dislocating his shoulder in January and Mitchell Robinson had surgery on his ankle during the playoffs.

