Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Announces Michael Liristis as COO

NEW YORK – Brooklyn Dumpling Shop announced that it has hired Michael Liristis as Chief Operating Officer (COO) “to help it meet its target of 250 units in development within the next two years,” Fast Casual (FC) reported on March 3.

“Michael and I share a Greek heritage, and he has proven himself as a powerhouse in operations, playing a crucial role in elevating Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to the next stage,” Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Founder Stratis Morfogen said in the company’s press release. “I’ve had the privilege of watching Michael’s career grow to the true force he is today within the hospitality industry. When the opportunity arose to bring him on board as COO, it was a no-brainer.”

“Liristis grew up as a part of his family restaurant business in Greece, and his professional career began with the Livanos Restaurant Group, where he had hands-on training in fine dining at two- and three-star establishments,” FC reported, adding that “while working toward his certification as a master sommelier, he further his knowledge and expertise in fine wine, winery operations and hospitality, ultimately opening two restaurants of his own, NISI and Quench Wine Shop.”

“As Liristis’ career progressed, he became drawn into the fast casual industry, where he deepened his experience with brands such as Bare Burger, Elevation Burger, and Shake Shack,” FC reported, noting that “he also worked with Kitopi, energizing the startup with a build-out of multi-unit restaurant operations, and Jersey Mike’s (Prospect Capital Group), for which he managed over 15 restaurants earning over $30 million in revenue. He then joined the Serafina Management Group, where he helped open Serafina, Farinella, Serafina Express and Cafe Serafina.”

“I’ve worked with quite a few restaurants in my time; looking back, I can see they were all preparing me to take this exciting new role with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop,” Liristis said in the release, FC reported. “I appreciate Stratis’ confidence in me to run with the many ideas I have for growing this brand. The sky is truly the limit for this innovative concept, and we can’t wait to bring its delicious menu and automat technology to neighborhoods nationwide.”

“Since opening its flagship location in New York City’s East Village in May 2021, the dumpling-on-demand concept is expanding its national footprint with over 75 units in development and has partnered with franchise development firm Fransmart to help fuel growth,” FC reported, pointing out that “the restaurant features a contactless ordering system and temperature-controlled food lockers for pickup.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, 131 1st Avenue in Manhattan, is open seven days a week, Sunday-Thursday 12 PM-12 AM, Friday and Saturday 11 AM-5 AM. There are also locations in Hoboken, NJ, and Staten Island. A Queens location is also coming soon.

More information is available online: https://www.brooklyndumplingshop.com.