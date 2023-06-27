Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Sponsors Twelfth Annual Greek Community Golf Outing

Associations

Despite the coming rain, the group was excited to golf and get out on the links. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

BROOKLYN, NY – Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 held its Twelfth Annual Golf Outing which saw another successful day of friendly competition in support of all the Greek communities of Brooklyn. Chapter President, John Liodakis, Golf Committee Chairman Ted Pavlounis, and Chapter 41 Brothers welcomed over 135 golfers, matching their largest Golf Outing ever. This year’s outing was held on June 16 at Dyker Beach Golf Course in Brooklyn.

Golfers enjoyed a continental breakfast to start the day. Each golfer received a generous gift bag with golf tees, balls, cigars, and many other items donated by various sponsors.

Fr. Eugene Pappas of Three Hierarchs, Fr. Gerasimos Makris of Holy Cross Bay Ridge, and Fr. Evagoras Constantinides of Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral blessed the golfers before they converged upon the course for a 1:30 pm event start. AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas was also in attendance and imparted a message of unity for the community.

A barbecue lunch was served to the golfers halfway through the course. Refreshments were provided throughout the day. Despite the early rain, golfers enthusiastically continued through the course, looking to maximize the time they enjoyed the event. Fr. Damaskinos Ganas of Kimisis Theotokou Church blessed a buffet dinner.

All golfers received a rain check voucher for the event that will allow them to return for a free round of golf. The golfers ended the day with a raffle ceremony. Raffle prizes included two pairs of international round-trip tickets donated by United Airlines, a fur lined jacket, foursome passes to an exclusive country club, local sports tickets, and assorted golf equipment.

The annual event continues to grow each year. To date it has raised over $450,000 for the Brooklyn Greek communities of Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral, Holy Cross, Kimisis Theotokou, and Three Hierarchs. It also funds Brooklyn AHEPA 41 annual scholarships for the A. Fantis Parochial School, Hellenic Classical Charter School, the afternoon Greek School of Holy Cross, and the Greek School of Plato.

Next year’s outing is scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2024. All AHEPA Brothers and friends are encouraged to attend the event. No golf expertise is necessary to enjoy this event.