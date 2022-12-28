x

December 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Associations

Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Sponsors First Annual Toy Drive

December 28, 2022
By The National Herald
Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Toy Drive
Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 President John Liodakis and Toy Drive Committee Chairman Nicholas Chamberas with workers from The Guild for Exceptional Children Pre-School as well as Santa and the children with their new toys. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

BROOKLYN, NY – Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 held a Christmas Toy Drive for the first time this year to benefit underprivileged children. The chapter collected a lot of toys and thanked all those who contributed. The first donation drop-off on December 22 was to The Guild for Exceptional Children Pre-School. The children, ages 3-5 years old, presented a short Christmas Pageant, then met Santa and picked out a toy.

The chapter’s second donation on December 23 was to the NYPD. Officers from the 77th Precinct came to pick up the toys from Holy Cross. They have a program that distributes toys to children in shelters as well as those children whose families have been victims of horrific crimes.

The third donation also on December 23 was to The Domestic Violence Assistance Center. The chapter said in a statement via email: “We listened to the women describe the children who come there – they literally have nothing, sometimes not even shoes, or a change of clothes. They told us that the gifts we donated would not just be appreciated, but absolutely adored.”

Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Secretary Spyros Loukakos with the officers from the 77th Precinct. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Secretary Spyros Loukakos and Toy Drive Committee Chairman Nicholas Chamberas with the officers from the 77th Precinct. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

Their final donation on Christmas Eve was to St. Michael’s Home in Yonkers. Chapter Vice President Nick Sekas and his wife Athina Sekas brought baked goods to the residents, supplied by Bay Ridge Bakery on behalf of the chapter.

“All the organizations thanked us repeatedly and stressed how much they appreciated our efforts,” the chapter statement continued. “They also commented that the quality of toys and baked goods was exceptional. Any other toys that are left will be donated to the Healing Center of Bay Ridge, which also helps victims of domestic violence.”

Rev. Fr. Gerasimos Makris, presiding priest of the Holy Cross community in Bay Ridge, with the officers from the 77th Precinct. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

The chapter plans on making these donations a yearly tradition and asks anyone who has any suggestions for worthy organizations for future donations to please contact them, via email: ahepa.41@gmail.com.

The Chapter thanked Brother Nicholas Chamberas for all his hard work in organizing the toy drive. “He has done a great job of spearheading this effort,” the chapter said.

Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Secretary Spyros Loukakos and Toy Drive Committee Chairman Nicholas Chamberas present toys to The Domestic Violence Assistance Center. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
Residents of St. Michael’s Home in Yonkers with Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Vice President Nick Sekas and his wife Athina Sekas. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

RELATED

United States
Hellenic Classical Charter School Celebrated Christmas in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, NY – With songs, carols, poems and dance, the Hellenic Classical Charter School (HCCS) in Staten Island celebrated Christmas on December 22.

United States
Christmas Concert at A. Fantis School in Brooklyn
United States
A Spectacular Christmas Show at Greek School of Plato

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Southwest Cancels More Flights, Draws Federal Investigation

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.

BROOKLYN, NY – Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 held a Christmas Toy Drive for the first time this year to benefit underprivileged children.

STATEN ISLAND, NY – With songs, carols, poems and dance, the Hellenic Classical Charter School (HCCS) in Staten Island celebrated Christmas on December 22.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Wednesday said his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is "very sick," and he asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him "to the very end.

BEIJING — China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month's Lunar New Year holiday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.