Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Presents $10,000 in Support of the Community

BROOKLYN, NY – On May 15, Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 presented a $10,000 donation to Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church as a result of the proceeds raised from the Tenth Annual Brooklyn Greek Community Combined Golf Outing. Past District 6 Governor, Past Chapter President Peter Vasilakos, and Past Chapter President Basil Capetanakis made the presentation to V. Rev. Fr. Damaskinos Ganas and Parish Council President Kostantinos Mallas who is also a Past Chapter President. In attendance to support the event were Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, NYS Assemblyman Charles Fall, and NYS Senate candidate Bianca Rajpersaud. This $10,000 check was one of four presentations given to the four major Greek Orthodox Churches of Brooklyn totaling $40,000.