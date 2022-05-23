x

May 23, 2022

Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Presents $10,000 in Support of the Community

May 23, 2022
By The National Herald
AHEPA Brooklyn May 15
Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 presents $10,000 to Kimisis Tis Theotokou. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

BROOKLYN, NY – On May 15, Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 presented a $10,000 donation to Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church as a result of the proceeds raised from the Tenth Annual Brooklyn Greek Community Combined Golf Outing. Past District 6 Governor, Past Chapter President Peter Vasilakos, and Past Chapter President Basil Capetanakis made the presentation to V. Rev. Fr. Damaskinos Ganas and Parish Council President Kostantinos Mallas who is also a Past Chapter President. In attendance to support the event were Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, NYS Assemblyman Charles Fall, and NYS Senate candidate Bianca Rajpersaud. This $10,000 check was one of four presentations given to the four major Greek Orthodox Churches of Brooklyn totaling $40,000.

 

