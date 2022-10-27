Bronx AHEPA Chapter 175 Supports Ukraine

Left to right: Pianists Anna and Dmitri Shelest with Ahepan Nick Lugo and District 6 Governor Dean Moskos. (Photo: Julia Egorova-Tsougranis)
NEW YORK – The Peter Karounos Bronx AHEPA Chapter #175 spearheaded a mixer/ piano jam session in support of the war victims in Ukraine on October 12. The three partner foundations included the New York City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, The Bronx School for Music, and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. The goal was to bring awareness to grassroots organizations assisting people in need and raise funds for victims of the war.
The event was held at Bar 9 Piano Bar with concert pianists each playing and raising money for a non-profit of their choice; Philip Kwoka for Revised Soldiers Ukraine, Joaquin Estrelle for Ukraine Children’s Action Fund, Alex Pryrodny for Razom for Ukraine, and Anna and Dmitri Shelest for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese fund for Ukraine. The venue was packed. Thousands were raised due to Bar 9 giving 100% of the door money and a portion of the revenue and donations given by sponsors and private donors. One hundred percent of all donations were written to the organizations directly.
In attendance were AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos who in his remarks noted the similarity of the situation in Ukraine to illegally occupied Cyprus that was invaded by a larger nation, Turkey; Nick Lugo, a decade long Latino AHEPA member and founder of the co-hosting organization; and the NYC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The event can be summarized by one of the final quotes by organizer Julia Egorova-Tsougranis: “Somewhere across the ocean someone is learning to walk without a leg, hold a spoon without a hand, or hiding in a basement while bombs rain on them. Our actions tonight will warm a heart, provide a warm meal or provide bandages to someone in need.”
