April 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Brits, German, French, Americans Love Greece: Italians Go Elsewhere

April 30, 2023
By The National Herald
ATHENS – Greece’s rebounding tourism year in 2022 when COVID-19 health measures were eased saw hordes of visitors coming from the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States – but Italians preferred to vacation somewhere else.

Despite being a neighbor and an easy drive to cross the border, Bulgarians and North Macedonians also shied away from Greece for holidays, as did Belgians, who didn’t come in big numbers, said a report from the Bank of Greece.

The Germans were big spenders – followed by Americans – while the British were the biggest group of foreigners coming during a year when 27.8 million people came back to Greece as the pandemic waned, said GTP Headlines.

That was short of the record 2019 before the Coronavirus struck the world early in 2020 and essentially shut down international air traffic and tourism because of health measures and lockdowns.

Greece also lost a market in Russians with airlines from that country banned from the European Union over the invasion of Ukraine, but overall revenues rose 68.3 percent to 17.6 billion euros ($19.58 billion,) bringing a bonanza but not a record.

The Germans spent 3.2 billion euros ($3.56 billion) that was a jump of 10 percent even over 2019, spending an average of 740 euros ($823.43) each and arrivals soared 96 percent from 2021 but still down 12.1 percent from 2019.

The Tourism Ministry, which has been pitching people to come year-round with alternative forms of tourism such as sports, wellness, health and hiking, is hoping 2023 will surpass 2023.

