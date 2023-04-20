x

April 20, 2023

British Visitors to Greece Expected to Reach 4 Mln This Year, Min. Says

April 20, 2023
By Athens News Agency
FILE - Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens , on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – British tourist arrivals in Greece are expected to exceed 4 million in 2023, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Thursday at meeting with Britain’s ambassador at the Cycladic Museum of Art.

Kikilias thanked United Kingdom Ambassador to Athens Matthew Lodge for his contribution to the record numbers of British tourists who visited Greece in 2022, and who exceeded 3 million tourists by far.

Ambassador Lodge thanked the Greek people for ensuring that British tourists remained safe and returned from Greece with memorable impressions.

