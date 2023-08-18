x

August 18, 2023

British Tourists Say Became Ill at Top Luxury Resort on Greek Island

August 18, 2023
By The National Herald
Assos, Kefalonia is among the top Greek villages to visit according to CNN Travel. Photo: Spiros Rokkos, via Wikimedia Commons
KEFALONIA – A British family who say they had severe gastric illnesses and diarrhea at a luxury resort on the Greek island of Kefalonia, alleging it was unclean, the experience a costly disaster for them.

Danielle Faulkner, from Newport, South Wales, who traveled to the Apollonian Asterias Resort and Spa was one of those and said she asked her lawyer to look into it, saying she saw rat droppings on loungers and people being sick in the pool and restaurant.

She and her daughters Amelie, 15, and 17-year-old Isobel, who also fell ill, traveled together for the first time in five years and paid $3,816 for the trip in July when Greece was hit with a heat wave.

https://news.yahoo.com/british-families-demand-probe-after-falling-ill-from-sickness-bug-at-5-star-resort-in-greece-153340222.html

She said she became ill on the second day of the stay at the resort which has outstanding reviews on TripAdvisor, her trip arranged by the travel company TUI which said it couldn’t comment on a legal matter.

She said she has a suppressed immune system due to previously being diagnosed with the incurable condition lupus, and that she she lost consciousness after becoming ill.

She said she was treated by a resort doctor and was given antibiotics and anti-sickness injections but that her daughters quickly had the same symptoms over the next couple of days.

Danielle, a business change manager, said: “We made sacrifices and saved hard for months to enjoy what we thought would be a special holiday on which we’d create memories together.

“However, the enthusiasm and excitement we had about our holiday quickly vanished. On only the second day myself and Amelie were struck down.

“It was awful. We couldn’t even keep down water down and in 40-degree heat that was incredibly worrying. Amelie said that she’d never been so ill in her life,” she added.

She added: “We know nothing can turn the clock back and make up for what’s happened, but the least we feel we deserve is answers as to why the holiday turned into a nightmare.”

She said after they became ill that notices were put up advising guests there had been sickness in the resort and said tables weren’t cleaned between guests dining, plates of food were left outside guests’ rooms and bags of rubbish were left overnight in corridors.

Jatinder Paul, the specialist international injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who has been instructed by Danielle and her daughters as well as other families, said: “We continue to be contacted by a growing number of people from across the UK who fell ill during holidays to this resort this summer.

“What’s of particular concern is that multiple families are reporting suffering the same serious symptoms and in a short timeframe,” the attorney said, Yahoo News saying it had reached out to the resort for a response.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

