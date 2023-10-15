British Satellite Firm Inmarsat Moves to Athens from Netherlands 

Society

ATHENS – With Greece becoming a popular investment spot for more high-tech firms and investors, the British satellite communications company Inmarsat has become the latest to open an office there.

The company said it’s nearing an agreement to move some of its ground communications systems from the Netherlands, resolving a conflict over 5G bandwidth use, reported Reuters.

The systems based in Burum, Netherlands, use the 3.5Ghz frequency range for emergency communications with sea traffic, the location in doubt for years as the government plans the 3.5Ghz range for 5G telecommunications.

https://www.reuters.com/business/inmarsat-move-shipping-comms-netherlands-greece-2023-10-11/

Inmarsat said it received confirmation from the Greek Ministry of Digital Governance that it will be able to continue using a new ground station in Thermopylae, Greece and the deal to be finalized within weeks.

“We will continue to operate within the current spectrum from Burum before completing our migration to our new location in Greece,” a spokesperson said.

Inmarsat was acquired this year by Viasat of the United States for $7.3 billion.

The Dutch 5G roll out has lagged behind that of other European countries because of disputes over the use of the 3.5GHz bandwidth, with key auctions now expected no earlier than spring 2024, the report added.