x

June 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

British Museum Suggests a “Sharing Arrangement” of Parthenon Sculptures

June 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Britain Parthenon Marbles
FILE - Women stand by a marble statue of a naked youth thought to represent Greek god Dionysos, center, from the east pediment of the Parthenon, on display during a media photo opportunity to promote a forthcoming exhibition on the human body in ancient Greek art at the British Museum in London, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON – The Parthenon scupltures Greece is demanding back from Britain could be shared by the two countries, British Museum Chairman George Osborne told LBC, a digital news service registered in the UK, on Wednesday.

The set of sculptures, a major part of the 5th-century Parthenon’s decoration, have been a source of friction between Greek governments and the Museum, where they are shown, and Osborne’s statements to LBC were the first to hint at an opening to a compromise. As he told LBC, he would support an arrangement where the pieces were shared between London and Athens.

Calling them “an amazing testament to human civilization,” the museum official was asked whether that meant you could “move some of them to Greece at last for a while, and then back to London.” Osborne responded, “That kind of arrangement. Sensible people should come up with something where you can see them in their splendour in Athens, and see them among the splendours of other civilisations in London”.

RELATED

Politics
Volatile Erdogan Turns Up the Heat on Greece, More Warnings

ANKARA - Unchecked by the European Union, NATO, the United States and United Nations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Greece is building an international campaign against and warned of consequences.

Society
Greek Unemployment Rate Eased to 12.5% in April
Economy
Staikouras in Luxembourg for Eurogroup and Ecofin Meetings

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Jerusalem – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter! We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings