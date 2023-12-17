Society

LONDON – The thefts of artifacts from the British Museum, including Greco-Roman jewelry believed sold on web sites and some turned into scrap has led to the Deputy Director quitting and pressure ramping up for return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there.

The official, Jonathan Williams, was accused of downplaying the thefts and insisting there was no problem until relentless publicity revealed the extent of how much was taken, the finger pointed at former curator Peter Higgs, who won’t talk about it and isn’t being prosecuted.

The BBC said Williams was notified early in 2021 by Danish antiquities dealer Ittai Gradel about the stolen items but dismissed it, but the museum didn’t say whether the deputy director was forced out or faced discipline.

Some 1,500 artifacts went missing and reports said they hadn’t been inventoried property and Greek officials said it showed the museum isn’t a safe place for the Parthenon Marbles stolen 200 years earlier.

ArtNet said that only 351 items have so far been returned and that a further 350 items in the collection had been damaged or defaced, with gold mounts and gems removed and likely unrecoverable.

After Williams apparently told Gradel that no crime had taken place. Exasperated, the dealer got in touch with the museum’s chair George Osborne, who ordered a police investigation.

“It was immediately obvious to any observer that he had displayed incompetence in handling this,” Gradel told the BBC about Williams, adding “the only appropriate response should be that he should lose his position.”

Osborne, who has offered Greece only a loan of the Parthenon Marbles – in return for Greece putting up other artifacts as displays to be held hostage – said that, “It’s absolutely clear that when the museum was warned by Gradel in 2021, the museum did not respond adequately.

He told the BBC that, “If we had, we would have got on top of this a couple of years before we did. There are clearly very serious consequences for it,” although none have been brought against anyone.

Gradel told the BBC that, “This whole charade of stepping back from duties was pointless from the outset,” and that the museum mishandled it completely while trying to claim it’s a world-class institution.

In February 2021, Gradel emailed Williams claiming that he had noticed three ancient gems belonging to the British Museum for sale on eBay and that the seller was a curator at the museum who gave his real name.

Williams did not immediately contact Gradel but in emails seen by the BBC, he told him several months later that there had been an investigation and no wrongdoing was found, although there was.