x

December 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

British Museum Official Quits Over Thefts of Greco-Roman Jewelry 

December 17, 2023
By The National Herald
Britain Museum Theft
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

LONDON – The thefts of artifacts from the British Museum, including Greco-Roman jewelry believed sold on web sites and some turned into scrap has led to the Deputy Director quitting and pressure ramping up for return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there.

The official,  Jonathan Williams, was accused of downplaying the thefts and insisting there was no problem until relentless publicity revealed the extent of how much was taken, the finger pointed at former curator Peter Higgs, who won’t talk about it and isn’t being prosecuted.

The BBC said Williams was notified early in 2021 by Danish antiquities dealer Ittai Gradel about the stolen items but dismissed it, but the museum didn’t say whether the deputy director was forced out or faced discipline.

Some 1,500 artifacts went missing and reports said they hadn’t been inventoried property and Greek officials said it showed the museum isn’t a safe place for the Parthenon Marbles stolen 200 years earlier.

ArtNet said that only  351 items have so far been returned and that a further 350 items in the collection had been damaged or defaced, with gold mounts and gems removed and likely unrecoverable.

https://news.artnet.com/art-world/british-museum-deputy-director-to-step-down-over-thefts-2408770

After Williams apparently told Gradel that no crime had taken place. Exasperated, the dealer got in touch with the museum’s chair George Osborne, who ordered a police investigation.

“It was immediately obvious to any observer that he had displayed incompetence in handling this,” Gradel told the BBC about Williams, adding “the only appropriate response should be that he should lose his position.”

Osborne, who has offered Greece only a loan of the Parthenon Marbles – in return for Greece putting up other artifacts as displays to be held hostage – said that, “It’s absolutely clear that when the museum was warned by Gradel in 2021, the museum did not respond adequately.
He told the BBC that, “If we had, we would have got on top of this a couple of years before we did. There are clearly very serious consequences for it,” although none have been brought against anyone.

Gradel told the BBC that, “This whole charade of stepping back from duties was pointless from the outset,” and that the museum mishandled it completely while trying to claim it’s a world-class institution.

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-67710217

In February 2021, Gradel emailed Williams claiming that he had noticed three ancient gems belonging to the British Museum for sale on eBay and that the seller was a curator at the museum who gave his real name.

Williams did not immediately contact Gradel but in emails seen by the BBC, he told him several months later that there had been an investigation and no wrongdoing was found, although there was.

RELATED

Politics
Kasselakis: 11 Priorities of the SYRIZA Programme

ATHENS - "It is our duty to be the voice of society," SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said on Sunday during the meeting of the parliamentary group, strongly criticizing the government's policy and the Budget which is "part of the problem", as "it does not deal with the problem of high prices, does not protect workers, does not support the middle class, but instead burdens them with more taxes.

Society
Beleaguered Greek Olive Oil Producers Say They Need State Aid
Politics
The New Budget Boosts Citizens’ Disposable Income, PM Mitsotakis Says

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

As Holidays Approach, Migrants Face Eviction from New York City Shelters

NEW YORK (AP) — It could be a cold, grim New Year for thousands of migrant families living in New York City’s emergency shelter system.

LONDON — Church of England priests offered officially sanctioned blessings of same-sex partnerships for the first time on Sunday, though a ban on church weddings for gay couples remains in place amid deep divisions within global Anglicanism over marriage and sexuality.

LONDON - The thefts of artifacts from the British Museum, including Greco-Roman jewelry believed sold on web sites and some turned into scrap has led to the Deputy Director quitting and pressure ramping up for return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there.

NEW YORK — The scene: A crowded shopping center in the weeks before Christmas.

MEXICO CITY — It's the fortnight before Christmas and all through the world's Catholic convents, nuns and monks are extra busy preparing the traditional delicacies they sell to a loyal fan base even in rapidly secularizing countries.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.