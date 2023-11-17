British Museum Offers Greece Same Old Parthenon Marbles Loan Deal

Society

ATHENS – Greece has already rejected the proposal, but British Museum Chairman George Osborne again said he hopes a deal can be struck to temporarily lend the stolen Parthenon Marbles – if Greece sends other treasures to replace them.

Speaking at the annual museum trustees dinner in the Duveen Gallery – where the stolen marbles have been kept for 200 years – he told the audience that, “We may well not succeed, but we think it’s worth trying,” said The Independent.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/archaeology/elgin-marbles-greece-parthenon-british-museum-b2448266.html

The marbles were ripped off the Parthenon from 1801-12 by a Scottish diplomat, Lord Elgin, who sold them to the museum upon returning home after he ran into financial problems and needed money.

He said he had permission from the then-ruling Ottoman Empire of Turkey, which didn’t own them, that cited by the museum as its claims that the stolen treasures were legally obtained and would never be returned.

“I hope we can reach an agreement with Greece, An agreement that enables these great sculptures to be seen in Athens, as well as London,” Osborne said, not covering any new ground or changing his position that it would be a loan.

“An agreement that allows other treasures from Greece, some that have never left those shores, to be seen here at the British Museum,” he said, essentially holding those hostage until a portion of the marbles sent to the Acropolis Museum in Athens, were returned. The earlier plan was to send them in staggered batches.

“As trustees we look for a partnership with our Greek friends that requires no one to relinquish their claims, asks for no changes to laws which are not ours to write, but which finds a practical, pragmatic and rational way forward,” he said.

The earlier proposal would have required Greece to say the Greek marbles weren’t Greek anymore but belonged to the British and the museum, which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rejected although he earlier said he had been open to the idea of a loan of Greece’s own treasures.

Osborne said the sculptures have always been “controversial,” and that, “We should not shy from that controversy. I think too often we’ve thought let’s keep quiet, if we don’t talk about things that are difficult, then no one else will.”

His talk came in the wake of some 2,000 other artifacts in the museum having been stolen and no prosecutions, although a curator was dismissed, the thefts leading Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni to say the museum wasn’t safe.