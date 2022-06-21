British Man Arrested for Taking Photos of Kids on Santorini Beach

Society

ATHENS – An elderly British man was arrested on the island of Santorini after taking photos of young children playing on a beach, as Greek law forbids capturing pictures of minors without their parent’s consent.

The children’s parents reportedly saw the man on Kamari beach photographing the youngsters, who were wearing swimsuits and notified police in a nearby resort village, the British newspaper The Independent said.

The report said police looked for him and he was taken into custody, the Greek newspaper Protothema saying that others on the beach also noticed the man taking the children’s photos and reported him. It wasn’t indicated if the man’s intent was prurient or why he took the shots.

In Greece, it can be risky to take photos without consent – it is forbidden for children, monks in monasteries, people in their closed private areas or police escorting people in detention.

It is lawful only for adults or people at work in public spaces or groups of demonstrations and protesters, although police will require you to delete photos of them if they spot you doing it. Tourists beware.