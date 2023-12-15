x

December 15, 2023

British Ex-Diplomat Says Parthenon Marbles Belong Home in Greece

December 15, 2023
By The National Herald
The Parthenon Marbles, at the British Museum.
File - The Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Marcos Houzouris)

LONDON – A noted British former diplomat who helped negotiate the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union has added to his voice to growing calls for the stolen Parthenon Marbles in the British Museum to be sent back to Greece.

Lord Frost said there should be a pan-European effort to force the museum and British government to give Greece back the marbles ripped off the Parthenon 200 years earlier by a Scottish diplomat, Lord Elgin.

He also told the House of Lords in London that the UK should make a grand gesture to create closer diplomatic and cultural relations between the two countries, coming after Premier Rishi Sunak refused to meet visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, setting off a diplomatic incident.

Frost said a collaborative push could include other countries, such as Denmark, Germany, Austria and France, which also have parts of the marbles, to return  items to Athens, he said to reunify them.

Frost said there should be a British-Greek exchange program, with items from Greek museums going to Britain and language exchanges but the museum has offered only a loan of the marbles on condition that Greece send other valuable artifacts to be shown in their place and kept hostage.

“My personal view on this is that it is time for a grand gesture and only the government can make it. It is to offer to return the marbles as a one-off gift to Greece from this country, but as part of, and on condition of, a new wider Anglo-Greek cultural partnership,” he said during a debate in the House of Lords.

But another lawmaker, Lord Parkinson stressed that the sculptures and are legally owned by the British Museum, claiming they were taken by Elgin with permission of the ruling Ottoman Empire, which didn’t own them.

He outlined a “hypothetical scenario” in which the museum might obtain an “open individual export license,” allowing it to send an object on loan for a maximum of three years, said the British newspaper The Independent.

https://news.yahoo.com/greece-borrow-elgin-marbles-promises-192715024.html

But he said this would only be possible if it was Greece guaranteed to repack up the Marbles that would be shown in the Acropolis Museum and ship them back to London, problematic for a future Greek government.

