The British band James returns to Greece this September with two live shows, one in Thessaloniki and one in Athens. Photo: James

LONDON – The British band James, whose new album ‘Yummy’ hit number one on the midweek sales chart in the UK, announced they will be returning to Greece in September.

The band made the announcement via email that they are “very excited to announce that we will be returning to Greece this year to perform two live shows!”

The first show is set for Tuesday, September 3 at Earth Theatre in Thessaloniki and the second on Thursday, September 5 at Lycabettus Theatre in Athens.

Tickets for the Thessaloniki show are available online: https://shorturl.at/jmAEJ.

Tickets for the Athens show are also available online: https://shorturl.at/oqLR6.