Britain to Upgrade Communications on Cyprus Military Base

Politics
New Mayor of Somerville Was Born in Greece
BOSTON – The newly-elected mayor of Somerville, a town adjacent to Boston and Cambridge, Katjana Ballantyne, was born in Greece and immigrated to the United States at the age of four.
Associations
AHEPA Hellas, PADEE Event Focuses on Diaspora Initiatives, Greece’s Progress
ATHENS – A new initiative to unite the commercial elements of the Hellenic Diaspora with each other and with Greece was launched on January 10 at the Athens War Museum.
Politics
While Threatening Greece, Erdogan Says He Wants Dialogue
ANKARA - After declaring he wants a step back toward diplomacy from aggression against Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on the tough talk and provocations, going after Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and sending fighter jets into Greek airspace.