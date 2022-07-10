x

July 10, 2022

Bring Back the Best: Get the Most Out of Greece…Back Home

July 10, 2022
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
Oregano. Photo by Tina Xinia, via Unsplash

Vacation in Greece is definitely an experience of pleasure. Can you take a piece of it back home? When it comes to your palette, herbs and spices are ideal and convenient.

Greek oregano. The most aromatic species of oregano is growing in Greece. Origanum vulgare subspecies hirtum has the strongest aroma. You can find it almost anywhere in touristic places. Put it in salads, meat, casseroles and soups and it will give you a great deal of your appropriate daily antioxidants. Prefer the cultivated one, it has a strong taste and you support sustainability. The same goes with thyme, with the only difference that any species can be strong in aroma.

Sideritis mountain tea. Just buy as much as you can carry. You will not find it cheaper and it such a good quality. The valuable tea is the basis for any tea mix I can imagine. From Alzheimer’s to common cold and flu, sideritis is in my view the top Greek panacea herb.

Bee products is a big no for airplane’s strict laws. But you can definitely carry a small bottle of propolis tincture. Even though propolis products may be common wherever there is beekeeping, propolis synthesis totally varies from one area to another, because it depends on local flora. Bees collect resins, essential oils and other antiseptic substances from plants. Just a few drops every day in a glass of water.

Dried tomatoes. Not the ones inside jars with olive oil. But totally dried pieces sold by their weight in farm markets. So you can buy more with less money. Back home you can put some of them into oil and whatever herbs you like. Or you can use them in the food cooking.

A small bottle of Greek essential oil of your preference. Keep in mind that essential oils are a “map of the local soil, climate a

and geography”. Any batch of land produce a different one. I propose lavender. It has many uses and there is quite a specialization in Greek growers.

Google and find the famous local product in the place you are going to visit. Remember to choose whatever you can buy, use and boost your senses. The product will not be there, but your memory will do. Not ‘little souvenirs’ that will last forever and just clutter your home.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

 

