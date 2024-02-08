Brief tension with protesting students outside Maximos Mansion

Politics

ATHENS. Tension erupted outside the government’s seat of Maximos Mansion on Thursday night as a group of approximately 15-20 students gathered by the building’s gate, chanting slogans against the proposed legislation for the creation of non-stateuniversities. They also displayed a banner.

Police officers stationed at the Mansion repelled the students across the street, and the situation de-escalated shortly afterward, with the students departing.