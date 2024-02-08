x

February 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

Brief tension with protesting students outside Maximos Mansion

February 8, 2024
By Athens News Agency
ΜΑΞΙΜΟΥ-ΕΝΤΑΣΗ2
Students protest outside the Maximos Mansion against private universities Thursday, February 8, 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS. Tension erupted outside the government’s seat of Maximos Mansion on Thursday night as a group of approximately 15-20 students gathered by the building’s gate, chanting slogans against the proposed legislation for the creation of non-stateuniversities. They also displayed a banner.

Police officers stationed at the Mansion repelled the students across the street, and the situation de-escalated shortly afterward, with the students departing.

Students protest outside the Maximos Mansion against private universities Thursday, February 8, 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)
Students protest outside the Maximos Mansion against private universities Thursday, February 8, 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)
Students protest outside the Maximos Mansion against private universities Thursday, February 8, 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)
Students protest outside the Maximos Mansion against private universities Thursday, February 8, 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Society
Palestinians Fleeing Gaza War Flocking to Greece, Turkey for Asylum

ATHENS - Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip in the hunt for Hamas terrorists who killed 1200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage in October is seeing Palestinians caught in the conflict seeking refuge elsewhere, primarily Greece and Turkey.

Society
Big Foreign Demand for Athens Airport Shares on Exchange Opening
Politics
Greece Rebuffs European Parliament Vote Declaring Media Freedom Risk

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Search Resumes at Charred Home After Shootout and Fire Left 2 Officers Hurt and 6 People Missing (Vid)

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching the charred remains of a suburban Philadelphia home Thursday morning, a day after a shootout and fire left two police officers wounded and at least six people unaccounted for.

ATHENS. Tension erupted outside the government's seat of Maximos Mansion on Thursday night as a group of approximately 15-20 students gathered by the building's gate, chanting slogans against the proposed legislation for the creation of non-stateuniversities.

SACRAMENTO — California would ban all plastic shopping bags in 2026 under a new bill announced Thursday in the state Legislature.

LONDON — Upon receiving his first treatment for cancer, Britain's King Charles III retreated to Sandringham House, a private estate where the monarch has long taken refuge while walking and shooting along the windswept North Sea coast of eastern England.

PARIS  — World Cup runner-up France, European champion Italy, Belgium and Israel were drawn together in a tough group Thursday for the men’s UEFA Nations League that starts in September.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.