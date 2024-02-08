Brief tension with protesting students outside Maximos Mansion

Students protest outside the Maximos Mansion against private universities Thursday, February 8, 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS. Tension erupted outside the government’s seat of Maximos Mansion on Thursday night as a group of approximately 15-20 students gathered by the building’s gate, chanting slogans against the proposed legislation for the creation of non-stateuniversities. They also displayed a banner.
Police officers stationed at the Mansion repelled the students across the street, and the situation de-escalated shortly afterward, with the students departing.
ATHENS - Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip in the hunt for Hamas terrorists who killed 1200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage in October is seeing Palestinians caught in the conflict seeking refuge elsewhere, primarily Greece and Turkey.
EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching the charred remains of a suburban Philadelphia home Thursday morning, a day after a shootout and fire left two police officers wounded and at least six people unaccounted for.
ATHENS. Tension erupted outside the government's seat of Maximos Mansion on Thursday night as a group of approximately 15-20 students gathered by the building's gate, chanting slogans against the proposed legislation for the creation of non-stateuniversities.
LONDON — Upon receiving his first treatment for cancer, Britain's King Charles III retreated to Sandringham House, a private estate where the monarch has long taken refuge while walking and shooting along the windswept North Sea coast of eastern England.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In