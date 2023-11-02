Bridgerton Season 3: All We Know So Far

CULTURE & ARTS

The wait is over, gentle readers. Bridgerton season three finished filming a little while back. And there is the taste of a new romance in the air.

Bridgerton has given the romance lover in us many things. It has given us beautiful gowns and resplendent balls. It has given us flirtation and scandal. We have fallen for the gentle and devilish charms of its men. The women have amazed us with their sass and subtlety.

It has something for every fan of romance. We have witnessed fake dating turn into sensual flirtation. We have watched enemies as they turn slowly but surely into lovers. And now, it is time for something new as old friends see each other with new eyes. Can friendship turn into love in this season of flings, flirtation, and fabulous balls?

What We Know of the Upcoming Season

Gentle reader, there is romance in the air not just for the general ton but the beloved gossip-spinner and truth-teller, Lady Whistledown herself! In June, Netflix released a few season three photos of Penelope Featherington in a glorious new hairdo.

And she is all set to get caught up in a romance with her long-time crush and dear friend, Colin Bridgerton. While Penelope has had a glow-up, Colin is all grown up into a rugged, well-traveled young man himself. This season is, thus, one of friends to lovers, and fans cannot seem to have enough of it already.

Unfortunately, there are no confirmed released dates so far. While filming finished in April this year, the new season may not drop this year at all. The books usually come out at the same time as each new season. The new Bridgerton book, Romancing Mr Bridgerton, will come out around May 2024, according to emails some fans appear to have received. This has led to a rumor that the new season may come out around the same time next year.

Two Seasons and a Spinoff: The Story So Far

Bridgerton has come far since its inception in 2020. After all, aside from the two seasons, it received a spinoff. Season three has finished filming, and season four is already confirmed. So, it is safe to say that we are yet to witness a fair bit of the ton’s shenanigans. But whatever the future holds, here is what has happened so far:

Meet the Bridgertons

The story, as the title suggests, is about the Bridgertons. It picks up some ten years after the passing of the father of the Bridgerton children, as the eldest sister, Daphne Bridgerton, is about to be introduced to society. Daphne impresses Queen Charlotte, who gives her the title of the Diamond of the First Water.

When the Diamond Met the Rogue

Despite being the Diamond of the season, Daphne finds no suitably handsome suitors at her doorstep. Meanwhile, the vile and not just a little creepy Lord Berbrooke is swooning all over her. To avoid the situation, Daphne enlists the help of Simon Basset, i.e., the new Duke of Hastings.

As her ‘fake’ relationship with the Duke intensifies, Daphne finds herself unable to escape the clutches of Lord Berbrooke. As she deals with her obstacles, the Duke is right there with her every step of the way. Their story, of course, finds its happy ending, and the two are enjoying marital bliss by the time the first season ends.

A New Gossip in Town

Lady Whistledown and her newsletter are another very iconic part of this story. With arms full of gossip and stories of scandal, Lady Whistledown swears to report every little truth. If there is a secret, she will fish it out. Keeping her own identity hidden, Lady Whistledown pulls no punches when it comes to others’ secrets. But she does it all with class, her pen creating poetry out of problems. Her newsletters, thus, grow popular enough that they become a headache for the Queen herself.

The Scandal of Marina Thompson

Daphne may be the Diamond of the season. Still, every suitor’s eye is drawn to another, a certain Miss Marina Thompson. Poised and graceful, Marina draws everyone’s attention and admiration. But she has a secret pregnancy to hide and a lover gone missing. When Lady Whistledown outs her, her reputation is all but ruined. But she may still have a knight or two willing to come to her rescue.

Eloise on a Mission

Eloise Bridgerton is anything but like her sister, Daphne. Or like any of the other gossiping and giggling female members of the ton. She is sassy and has no time for suitors. All of her attention is on her books and her darling friend, Penelope Featherington. That is until the mystery of Lady Whistledown draws her attention, and she makes it her mission to find out the author’s identity.

The Rake and the Rose

Season two of Bridgerton is not about another Bridgerton sister. Instead, it focuses on the (mis)adventures of Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son of the household. Since his affair with the opera singer went awry, Anthony has been focusing on the family business and his duties as the head of the household.

Now, he needs to find himself a suitable wife, he thinks. And who better suited to the role than the blushful Miss Edwina Sharma, who is visiting with her sister, Kate, and mother, Lady Mary, for her debut? Fate, it seems, has other plans, though. Anthony has been treating the prospect of marriage as a business transaction. Still, he can’t help but be intrigued by Kate, Edwina’s elder sister, who has no intentions of finding herself a husband.

A Happy Ending?

Kate is relentless and real, and she does not like Anthony one bit. She will not approve of his wooing of her little sister easily. She wants to keep Anthony away from her sister, but she keeps getting entangled with him herself. Finally, after many a dance, rumor, and a failed wedding — Kate and Anthony unite, and it seems this season will end on a happy note as well.

There is but one issue. Eloise finally realizes that Lady Whistledown is her best friend Penelope’s nom de plume. The timing could not be worse because Penelope published a newsletter ruining Eloise’s reputation. All she wanted was to prove that Eloise was not Lady Whistledown and save her from the Queen’s wrath. Instead, all she succeeds in doing is ruin her friendship with Eloise, perhaps for good.

The Bridgerton family has seen its share of joy and scandal in the past two seasons. And we don’t expect season three to disappoint us on this front, either. In the upcoming season, we also expect to see Queen Charlotte in a new light. The spinoff series on her explored the doomed but beautiful love affair between young Charlotte and King George. The audience witnessed her fiery spirit and adamance and came to empathize with who she is.

This article was produced by Bookworm Era and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Ananyaa Bhowmik | Wealth of Geeks